New & Expanded Non-Stop Flights to Mexico from Nashville

Vacation Express begins summer flights to Los Cabos & expanded flights to Cancun

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacation Express is excited to offer Los Cabos as the newest destination for non-stop, summer travel from Nashville International Airport along with new non-stop flights to Cancun for shorter stays. These exclusive, seasonal flights to Los Cabos International Airport (SJD) will depart every Sunday from May 24 to July 26, 2020 for six-night packages from Nashville International Airport (BNA). In addition to the popular weeklong programs to Cancun, the new, non-stop flights featuring four-night packages fly May 22 to July 31, 2020 on various days to Cancun International Airport (CUN).



“We’re pleased to add Los Cabos as an additional international destination to BNA’s offerings,” said Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO. “The expanded air service is yet another step towards connecting Nashville and Middle Tennessee to the world, and we’re appreciative that Vacation Express has made that commitment here.”

Globetrotters can rest assured that all-inclusive packages with these exclusive non-stops are the best deals on getaways to Mexico’s Pacific coast. Vacation Express is proud to provide unparalleled experiences to travelers looking to immerse themselves in the picturesque beaches and majestic Sierra Madre mountains of Los Cabos. The imagery of Los Cabos is surreal; the sight of the cobalt-blue Pacific Ocean meeting the Sea of Cortez is almost as amazing as the savings. Six-night packages to Los Cabos are as low as $899 per person plus resort credits, additional savings and kids deals available at select resorts.T With kids stay, play and eat free options as well as resorts that provide an ideal adults-only getaway, travelers of every age can make the most of a dream Los Cabos vacation.

Travelers looking for a quick escape to Mexico’s Caribbean coast will find amazing offers on packages featuring the new, non-stop flights from Nashville to Cancun. These non-stops offer those with flexible travel dates great discounts on all-inclusive vacation packages in Cancun’s Hotel Zone, Riviera Maya and Costa/Playa Mujeres. From relaxing spas to high-energy activities, this ever-popular destination has something for every age and every type of traveler. Four-night packages to Cancun are now available starting at $699 per person with kids stay, play and eat free deals along with other great offers also available at select resorts.T

Vacation Express’ non-stop flights to Los Cabos are operated by VivaAerobus on an Airbus A320-series aircraft. The new, 4-night non-stops to Cancun are operated by Swift Air, LLC. on a Boeing 737-400 series aircraft. These flights offer travelers a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage, pretzels and optional seat upgrades. Passengers can choose from affordable flight add-ons, starting at only $25 each way for Preferred exit-row seats or $45 each way with the Preferred Plus upgrade, which includes front-row of coach seating and a free checked bag weighing up to 50 lbs.

Most travelers take advantage of vacation packages with air and all-inclusive resort stays. Packages or airfare can be booked online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com, by calling 1-800-309-4717 or through a local travel agent.

About Vacation Express:

Based in Atlanta, Vacation Express, part of Sunwing Travel Group, is a tour operator specializing in quality, affordable vacation packages to over 30 destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Costa Rica. Now in business for over 30 years, Vacation Express is one of the country’s largest and most trusted tour operators. Travelers looking for the most affordable, all-inclusive vacations may book Vacation Express’ exclusive, non-stop packages through their travel agent, directly by phone seven days a week at 1-800-309-4717 or online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com. Exclusive charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines, Allegiant Air, Swift Air, LLC., VivaAerobus, Miami Air International and Volaris. See Operator/Participant Agreement for details.

Additional Notes: TKid's offer based on one child per full paying guest and offered on select departures only; qualifying ages and maximum number of kids vary by resort and applies to hotel cost only. Airfare, transfers & booking fees not included. TTRestrictions apply. Call for details. *Package price reflects hotels that feature all-inclusive plans. Prices are per person, based on double occupancy. Advertised prices available for bookings made electronically through your travel agent or on vacationexpress.com; small service fee of $10 applies when booking through Vacation Express Call Center. For full terms and conditions, hotel and description of all services, please refer to the Vacation Express 2020 Brochure, www.vacationexpress.com or call 1.800.309.4717. Vacation Express now accepts debit cards that offer the same consumer protection as credit cards. See Operator/Participant Agreement for details. Public charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines, Allegiant Air, Swift Air, LLC., VivaAerobus, Miami Air International and Volaris. All flights subject to DOT approval. Packages are limited and subject to change without prior notice. Airfares are per person, reflect lowest available airfare at time of printing, are subject to change and based upon availability of class of service. Book by 12/18/19. Not responsible for errors or omissions. Registered Florida Seller of Travel no. St 38441. State of California Seller of Travel Certificate of Registration #2107538-40.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/vacationexpress

Twitter: www.twitter.com/vacationexpress

Instagram: www.instagram.com/vacationexpress

MEDIA CONTACT

Pamela Caltabiano | Public Relations Manager

pcaltabiano@vacationexpress.com | 800.309.4717 x3098

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/596e0281-7592-45d6-9e91-959eb90f8407

New & Expanded Non-Stop Flights to Mexico from Nashville Vacation Express begins summer flights to Los Cabos & expanded flights to Cancun



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.