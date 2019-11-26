PixFuture Announcing Year-end Results With Over 400% Increase in Connected TV Traffic

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PixFuture, a global display and video programmatic monetization platform, announces 2019 year-end results with over 400% increase in traffic monetization of Over-the-Top (OTT) content audience on Connected TV (CTV) devices. The success in adapting OTT monetization this year allowed the company to scale video offerings and let advertisers access premium Worldwide inventory on CTV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Smart TV, Amazon Fire, Xbox, etc.

"Traditional TV still dominates ad revenue. In 2019, over half of the US TV households were using streaming devices to watch their favorite shows, meaning the beginning of the exponential growth of CTV is here to stay," said Alex Kapralov, Founder & CEO.

In the next couple of years, CTV devices will dominate traditional TV and let advertisers buy inventory programmatically. Today, digital video is taking nearly 60% of advertising budgets. Publishers need to cooperate with professional monetization partners like PixFuture to help efficiently monetize inventory.

For almost a decade, PixFuture has helped thousands of publishers to monetize websites and apps. Video distribution over CTV devices is the next opportunity for the company to be the leader in the segment.

Monetization with PixFuture:

Premium Demand

Getting access to a wide range of the world’s leading brands;

AuctionX platform supports the latest protocols to deliver the maximum number of campaigns to CTV publishers;

COPPA, CCPA & GDPR support to ensure the safety of users’ experience on CTV devices. Support of IAB standards, such as SupplyChain Object, App-ads.txt, and Sellers.json;

Take full control over the real-time selling in a single and unified platform;

A team of professionals will provide you with step by step guidelines of campaign implementations.

Producing valuable content is hard work for a publisher. AuctionX platform makes it easy to monetize OTT content efficiently via CTV devices.

Contact: Email: press-release@pixfuture.com Phone: +1 (289) 588-4600



