Angola's AUPSC chair raises UK interest

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 26 - The expectation around Angola's presidency of the African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) next December was at the heart of a meeting given by Ambassador Francisco da Cruz in Addis Ababa to the UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the AU, Jason Grimes.,

In addition to information related to Angola's Rotating Presidency Agenda, both discussed the importance of greater dialogue and cooperation between the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC) and the United Nations Security Council, of which the United Kingdom is one of the five permanent representatives, reads the note from the Permanent Representation of Angola in the AU.

On the other hand, the two interlocutors pointed out that the effective functionality of a Conflict Early Warning System is crucial, in order to prevent the emergence of these (conflicts) and their expansion across the African continent.

The ambassador to Ethiopia, Francisco da Cruz, and the British diplomat also exchanged views on the need for closer relations between Angola and the United Kingdom.

Last week Angola's Permanent Representative to the African Union also welcomed his US counterpart Jessica Lapenn, who assured that the Angolan government keeps the issue of peace and security in Africa at the top of his agenda.

Days before, the Angolan diplomat granted another audience to his Portuguese counterpart, Helena Malcata, with whom he spoke, among other topics, about the position of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries in relation to Guinea-Bissau's political situation on the eve of presidential elections.

