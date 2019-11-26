Global Embolotherapy Market is Set to Reach USD 4,984.7 million by 2024, Observing a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019–2024: VynZ Research

Industry Insights by Product (Embolic Agents [Microspheres, Embolic coils, Liquid embolic agents, Embolic plug systems, Detachable balloons], Support Devices [Microcatheters, Guidewires]), by Procedure (Transcatheter Arterial Embolization [TAE], Transarterial Radioembolization/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy [TARE/SIRT], Transarterial Chemoembolization [TACE]), by Indication (Cancer [Liver, Kidney, Others], Neurological Diseases [Cerebral aneurysm, Arteriovenous malformation and fistulas], Peripheral Vascular Diseases, Urological & Nephrological Disorders, Gastrointestinal Disorders), by End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers [ASCs], Others)

The global embolotherapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 4,984.7 million by 2024. Globally, embolotherapy industry players are undertaking considerable investment decisions and launching new products in order gain competitive advantage. Moreover, entering into partnership agreements and performing mergers & acquisitions are the key development strategies being implemented by the crucial players in global embolotherapy market.



Hospital and clinics category held largest share in the embolotherapy market in 2018

Based on end user, the global embolotherapy market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), hospitals and clinics, and others. Amongst these segments, hospitals and clinics are dominating in terms of revenue throughout the estimated period owing to extensive accessibility of reimbursements policies being implemented by hospitals and clinics and excessive adoption of these devices in small clinics, big hospitals and critical care units.

Explore key industry insights in 556 tables and 140 figures from the 371 pages of report, “Global Embolotherapy Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - Insights by Product (Embolic Agents [Microspheres, Embolic coils, Liquid embolic agents, Embolic plug systems, Detachable balloons], Support Devices [Microcatheters, Guidewires]), by Procedure (Transcatheter Arterial Embolization [TAE], Transarterial Radioembolization/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy [TARE/SIRT], Transarterial Chemoembolization [TACE]), by Indication (Cancer [Liver, Kidney, Others], Neurological Diseases [Cerebral aneurysm, Arteriovenous malformation and fistulas], Peripheral Vascular Diseases, Urological & Nephrological Disorders, Gastrointestinal Disorders), by End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers [ASCs], Others)”

Geography Insight

North America has accounted for the largest share in embolotherapy market, globally and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the increasing emphasis in the region towards development of advanced embolic agents, extensive pervasiveness of incidents that necessitates adoption of embolization processes. Moreover, established healthcare system in this region is the key factor that is further anticipated to drive the growth of embolotherapy market in this region.

Competitive Insight

Some of the players having prominent presence in the global embolotherapy market include Merit Medical Systems, Acandis GmbH, Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Terumo Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, BALT Extrusion, Sirtex Medical Limited, Kaneka Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Penumbra, Inc., and BTG Plc.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

• Among the entire product, embolic agents segment held the larger share in the market in 2018. • Of all the procedure, TAE segment is anticipated to generate largest revenue throughout the estimated period. • Among all the indication, cancer category held the largest share in the market in 2018. • Among all the end users, the hospitals and clinics category held the largest share in the embolotherapy market in 2018.

The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2024 in terms of revenue (USD Million) and Volume (Unit). The report segments the global embolotherapy market on the basis of product, procedure, indication, end user, and region.

Global Embolotherapy Market Coverage

Product Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

• Embolic Agents • Microspheres • Embolic Coils • Liquid Embolic Agents • Embolic Plug Systems • Detachable Balloons • Support Devices • Microcatheters • Guidewires

Procedure Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

• Transcatheter Arterial Embolization (TAE) • Transarterial Chemoembolization (TACE) • Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE)/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (SIRT)

Indication Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

• Cancer • Liver • Kidney • Others • Neurological Diseases • Cerebral Aneurysm • Arteriovenous Malformation And Fistulas • Peripheral Vascular Diseases • Urological and Nephrological Disorders • Gastrointestinal Disorders

End User Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

• Hospitals and Clinics • Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) • Others

Geographical Segmentation



Embolotherapy Market by Region

North America

• By Product • By Procedure • By Indication • By End User • By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico • U.S. Market • By Product • By Procedure • By Indication • By End User • Canada Market • By Product • By Procedure • By Indication • By End User • Mexico Market • By Product • By Procedure • By Indication • By End User

Europe

• By Product • By Procedure • By Indication • By End User • By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe • Germany Market • By Product • By Procedure • By Indication • By End User • U.K. Market • By Product • By Procedure • By Indication • By End User • France Market • By Product • By Procedure • By Indication • By End User • Italy Market • By Product • By Procedure • By Indication • By End User • Spain Market • By Product • By Procedure • By Indication • By End User • Rest of Europe Market • By Product • By Procedure • By Indication • By End User

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• By Product • By Procedure • By Indication • By End User • By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific • China Market • By Product • By Procedure • By Indication • By End User • Japan Market • By Product • By Procedure • By Indication • By End User • India Market • By Product • By Procedure • By Indication • By End User • South Korea Market • By Product • By Procedure • By Indication • By End User • Singapore Market • By Product • By Procedure • By Indication • By End User • Rest of Asia-Pacific Market • By Product • By Procedure • By Indication • By End User

Rest of the World (RoW)

• By Product • By Procedure • By Indication • By End User • By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E., and Other Countries • Brazil Market • By Product • By Procedure • By Indication • By End User • Saudi Arabia Market • By Product • By Procedure • By Indication • By End User • South Africa Market • By Product • By Procedure • By Indication • By End User • Other Countries Market • By Product • By Procedure • By Indication • By End User

