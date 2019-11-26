Starkey Canada Names Industry Veteran as Managing Director

Brian Archambault takes lead at time of accelerated innovation and disruption in the hearing aid industry

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starkey Canada is pleased to announce that Brian Archambault, a long-time leader in the hearing aid industry, has accepted the role of Managing Director. In his new position, Brian will oversee Starkey operations across Canada. A transformational sales executive and organizational leader, Brian has more than 20 years of experience driving performance and growth in medical device and pharmaceutical organizations.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining a company that is truly revolutionizing the hearing aid as we know it. By expanding hearing aids into health aids, Starkey is not only changing the industry landscape, it is drastically improving overall quality of life for patients,” said Archambault. “In Canada, we’re in a great position to be disruptive within the market. Livio AI is just the beginning.”

Livio AI, the world’s first Healthable hearing aid, features integrated sensors and artificial intelligence, providing superior sound quality and the ability to track both body and brain health. By providing direct monitoring of physical and cognitive activity, Livio AI raises awareness about the deep connection between treating hearing loss and reducing health risks, like cognitive decline and heart disease.

“Brian brings a wealth of experience and a long track record of success to Starkey Canada,” said Starkey President Brandon Sawalich. “As technology continues to transform hearing aids, we are aggressively building a team of talented individuals who are embracing the changing industry and have a strong vision of how to harness it in the future. We are confident our company will greatly benefit from Brian’s contributions.”

Archambault is a husband and father of two children. He is also an avid outdoorsman and visits Canada’s renowned fishing destinations whenever he can.

About Starkey Hearing Technologies

Starkey Hearing Technologies is a privately held, global hearing technology company headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Founded by Bill Austin in 1967, Starkey is known for its innovative design, development and distribution of comprehensive digital hearing systems. Led today by President Brandon Sawalich, Starkey is the only American-owned and operated provider of hearing technologies. The company has more than 6,000 employees, operates 26+ facilities and does business in more than 100 markets worldwide. Learn more at starkey.com.

