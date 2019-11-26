Study reveals pedestrians' biggest gripes with drivers

According to a 1,000-person survey conducted by ethical car recycling company Scrap Car Network, these are the biggest gripes pedestrians have with motorists.

It’s important to see the impact of motoring from a perspective other than the motorist. As drivers, it’s often easy to forget how our habits and decisions affect pedestrians” — Christopher Wylie - Head of Automotive at Scrap Car Network

PRESTON, GREATER MANCHESTER, UK, November 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a 1,000-person survey conducted by ethical car recycling company Scrap Car Network , these are the biggest gripes pedestrians have with motorists.Almost a quarter (24%) of pedestrians said that pavement parking was their biggest issue with car drivers. The law can be somewhat unclear when it comes to pavement parking, which leads to confusion and inconsiderate habits. But the issue is getting a bit more attention of late, with a number of proposals in place to make pavement parking illegal.The second biggest gripe pedestrians have is also parking related; motorists blocking dropped kerbs with their car was the biggest problem for 21% of pedestrians. While this might seem a fairly low impact habit, it’s not. People with buggies, people in wheelchairs and blind people all rely on dropped kerbs to get about safely. And if you’ve ever attempted to get a buggy and baby safely up a non-dropped kerb, you’ll understand. Between pavement parking, blocking dropped kerbs and parking in bus stops - 5% said this was their biggest issue - parking habits account for 50% of all pedestrian gripes.Noise issues accounted for a quarter of all complaints. Loud music (13%), unnecessary or excessive beeping (6%), revving engines (6%) and those noisy modified exhaust pipes (3%) collectively annoy or upset one in four pedestrians more than anything else.Other issues revealed in the survey include idling (10% said it was their biggest gripe), speeding (5%), mobile phone use (4%) and driving on pavements (3%). It seems that dangerous activities affect pedestrians more than drivers might think. More than one in five pedestrians cited a dangerous driving habit as their biggest gripe with motorists.The issues raised varied according to sex. The biggest divide between the sexes was on pavement parking. 28% of women listed it as their biggest complaint, compared to 20% of men. And men were more likely than women to be annoyed by loud music blaring out of cars.Christopher Wylie - Head of Automotive at Scrap Car Network, says: “It’s important to see the impact of motoring from a perspective other than the motorist. As drivers, it’s often easy to forget how our habits and decisions affect pedestrians.We’re usually so worried about annoying other motorists that we end up causing inconvenience, and sometimes danger, to the most vulnerable road users of all. For example, drivers who pavement park may be doing their best to leave space on the road, but it’s often at the expense of pedestrians.“So while some of the pedestrian gripes are certainly a case of motorists not realising the impact of their behaviour, some others - such as speeding, driving on pavements and using their phone at the wheel - are just plain dangerous and there’s no excuse at all for it.”Most annoying driving habits, according to pedestriansPavement parking23.6%Parking across dropped kerbs21.1%Loud music13.4%Cars idling10.3%Beeping the horn without good reason6.1%Revving engines5.8%Speeding4.9%Parking in bus stops4.6%Using their phone4.2%Driving on pavements3.2%Modified exhausts2.8%*About the study: A UK PR company polled 1,000 UK adults using Survey Monkey between 6/11/2019 and 19/11/2019 on behalf of Scrap Car Network.



