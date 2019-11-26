Canadian Nutrition Society Task Force Announces Partnership to Standardize Practices for Malnutrition Care in Canadian Hospitals

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Malnutrition Task Force (CMTF) and the Health Standards Organization ( HSO ) are pleased to announce a partnership to develop a national Malnutrition Safety Intervention Standard for detection, treatment and prevention of malnutrition in Canadian hospitals.



CMTF , a standing committee of the Canadian Nutrition Society (CNS ), strives to reduce malnutrition by promoting nutrition care knowledge and optimal practice through research and education activities focused on preventing, detecting and treating malnutrition in Canadians.

HSO leads the development of standards, assessment programs, and other methodologies to enable health and social service providers to provide high quality care that aims to save and improve lives. HSO offers more than 100 customizable health standards, to improve health care and social services globally.

The Malnutrition Safety Intervention Standard development process is currently underway. A Technical Committee and a Working Group consisting of physicians, researchers, dietitians, nurses and a patient advisor are in place. This Standard is being developed on rigorous evidence and best practices that involves comprehensive consultation with healthcare professions, decision makers, patients and families. A public review of the draft Standard will be conducted in early 2020 at which time members of the public will be invited to offer comments and feedback.

The final Malnutrition Safety Intervention Standard will be approved and published in the summer of 2020. It will be developed for use for both Canadian and global stakeholders.

For more information, please contact:

Rupinder Dhaliwal, MSIS Project Lead

rupinder@cns-scn.ca

For reference:

Public Notice of Intent: https://healthstandards.org/standards/notices-of-intent/malnutrition-safety-intervention/

Canadian Malnutrition Task Force: https://nutritioncareincanada.ca

Health Standards Organization: https://healthstandards.org

Canadian Nutrition Society: https://cns-scn.ca

About us:

The Canadian Nutrition Society (CNS) is the leading Canadian society that integrates disciplines and professions interested in nutrition – scientists, healthcare/clinical practitioners, policy makers, industry, and trainees. CNS promotes and enhances excellence in nutrition science and practice, provides quality education and professional development initiatives, and advocates for the importance of nutrition research funding, best practice and policies for the promotion of health and the prevention and treatment of disease. www.cns-scn.ca

The Canadian Malnutrition Task Force (CMTF) is a standing committee of CNS that works to improve clinical nutrition care and reduce malnutrition in Canada by promoting nutrition care knowledge and optimal practice through research and education activities focused on preventing, detecting and treating malnutrition in Canadians. www.nutritioncareincanada.ca



