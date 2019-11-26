Angolan President gets invitation from British Prime Minister

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 26 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, received on Tuesday an invitation from the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to attend the summit on investment in Africa, to be held on 20 January 2020 in London.,

The invitation was formalized by the UK ambassador to Angola, Jessica Hand, during an audience granted to her by the Angolan Head of State.

Speaking to the press, the diplomat said the London summit would be an opportunity to sensitize British investors and financial institutions to invest and create partnerships in Angola.

As for the relations of cooperation between the two countries, the British diplomat described them as "excellent" and with possibilities for improvement.

Cooperation relations between Angola and the United Kingdom are based on the General Cooperation Agreement signed in 1986, since then, other legal instruments have been signed.

To support the development of cooperation, on 25 November 2015, the Angolan / United Kingdom Chamber of Commerce was launched in Luanda, with the aim of increasing trade between the two countries, as well as providing a sound business environment and the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships.

At another audience, President João Lourenço welcomed India's ambassador to Angola, Srikumar Menon, with whom he reviewed the state of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Angola and India will hold the Joint Commission meeting next year, according to the diplomat, who has finished his mission in Angola.

India annually offers Angola 30 scholarships for postgraduate courses and an equal number of places under the technical and economic cooperation program.

By 2013, trade between the two countries was around US $ 7.5 billion, a figure that in recent years has fallen to US $ 3.5 billion.

