Lemongrass Consulting Achieves AWS Migration Competency

/EIN News/ -- READING, United Kingdom, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are delighted to announce that Lemongrass Consulting ( lemongrassconsulting.com ) has been awarded the AWS Migration Competency. This is in recognition of the thousands of SAP systems that we have migrated to AWS with a 100% success rate. We are now an AWS Premier Partner, Managed Service Partner and Reseller holding the Migration, SAP, Well Architected, Solution and Public Sector Competencies.



The Migration Competency provides added assurance to Lemongrass existing and prospective customers in the migration of business-critical SAP workloads to AWS.

To achieve the Migration Competency, AWS executed extensive Audits across Lemongrass’s key projects over the last 18 months ensuring:

Executing migration through patterns and automation leveraging AWS technology best practice; Innovation Capability: Use of innovation to consistently drive down the cost and risk of migrations at higher quality and predictability;

Use of innovation to consistently drive down the cost and risk of migrations at higher quality and predictability; Customer Obsession: Demonstrating high customer satisfaction through our Net Promoter Scores;

Demonstrating high customer satisfaction through our Net Promoter Scores; Valued Premier Partner: Demonstrating high value add through AWS internal review;

Demonstrating high value add through AWS internal review; Delivering Well-Architected Solutions: Demonstrating a Design Framework executed to AWS standards, including Well Architected Principles and achieving high scores in Well Architected Reviews.

Lemongrass now hold all major certifications relating to the running and operations of Enterprise SAP estates including:

Proven, deep SAP technology experience, and capability Well Architected Partner: Executing AWS design and build to the highest enterprise standards





For more information please visit www.lemongrassconsulting.com or contact us at info@lemongrassconsulting.com or +44 (0) 844 357 7863



AWS Premier Partner Lemongrass Consulting AWS Migration Competency



