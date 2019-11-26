ANB Canada Inc. Completes Second Tranche of Private Placement

/EIN News/ -- NEWMARKET, Ontario, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANB Canada Inc. (the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the second tranche of a private placement of Class A Shares (the “Class A Shares”) on November 25, 2019 for aggregate gross proceeds of $200,000. The 1,000,000 Class A Shares were issued for $0.20 per share.



Finders were paid cash commissions equal to 5% of the gross proceeds of the private placement offering (not including President’s List orders) and are entitled to finder warrants (the “Warrants”) to acquire that number of Class A Shares equal to 5% of the number of Class A Shares sold (not including President’s List orders). The Warrants are exercisable at $0.20 per share at any time up to 24 months following closing and 25,000 Warrants were issued.

About the Business

The Corporation offers turnkey over-the-counter (“OTC”) sales and distribution services to manufacturers in the Canadian Food, Drug, Mass and Club marketplace. The Corporation not only markets, sells, warehouses and distributes consumer OTC brands, but also helps manufacturers in a number of other areas including navigating Canadian regulatory guidelines.

Further Information

For further information, please contact:

ANB Canada Inc.

25 Millard Avenue West, Unit 1

Newmarket, Ontario L3Y 7R5

Brent Larkan, Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 647-280-8901

Email: blarkan@anbcanada.com

Notice on forward-looking statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Corporation, including risks affecting the Corporation, economic factors and the equity markets generally. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



