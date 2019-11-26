Global Automotive Rubber Components Markets 2011-2040: Segments, Vehicles, Products, Geographies, Demand
The "Automotive Rubber Components Market 2019: Past-Present-Future" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Key Features
- Comprehensive Executive Summary with Practical Findings and Key Takeaways
- Global & Regional Analysis Covering the Years 2011 to 2040
- Key Drivers for the Automotive Rubber Component Market 2011 to 2040
- Projected Changes in Regional Vehicle Technologies using STPS Scenario (Short Term Policies Combined with Future Changes)
- Impact of Changing Vehicle Technologies on Automotive Rubber Component Demand
- Rubber Compound Volume Demand by Component Type and Subtype
- Component Type and Subtype Unit Demand
- Regional Automotive OE and RP Analysis by Vehicle Type and Subtype
- Extensive Supporting Data in Excel Workbook (Summaries and Pivot Tables)
- Client Support for Questions and Alternative Scenarios
Global automotive rubber component market analysis for the years 2011 to 2040. The analysis covers the rubber compound and component unit demand. This is segmented by region, original equipment (OE) vs replacement (RP), vehicle type and subtypes, drivetrains, component type, and subtypes.
The report is based upon a combination of primary and secondary research combined with the publisher's proprietary market modeling systems and wide-ranging experience in rubber segment market analysis. The research aims to provide transparency for all market analysis and industry reports. Assumptions, methodology and key inputs are clearly explained and documented.
The report details the proprietary top-down market model developed specifically for the analysis of the automotive rubber component market. This model builds representative historic, current and future regional car parts by vehicle subtype using short term policies modified by future changes. Vehicle subtypes are assigned rubber components based upon their technology requirements. The final analysis is broken down by OE and RP demand.
Automotive rubber component industry drivers are assessed in detail. This looks at vehicle production, parts, and vehicle types and also covers regional legislation and initiatives. Rubber component technology changes are analyzed looking at changing component types, constructions, and compositions.
The top-down model is validated against the publisher's bottom-up market analysis system (Global Tire & Rubber Chemicals Database) which provides an independently calculated check and balance.
Automotive rubber component compound and unit demand form the largest part of the report. The market is broken down in multiple dimensions including Global, region, OE, RP, component type, component subtype, vehicle type, and vehicle subtype. The analysis provides insight into changing usage patterns via evolving vehicle and rubber component technologies.
Report Scope
- Market Segment: Automotive functional rubber components excluding tires.
- Vehicles: Passenger car, SUV, light truck, commercial bus/coach and commercial goods.
- Products: Functional rubber components used to improve the performance of the vehicle. Specifically: anti-vibration components, belts, hoses, seals and weatherstrip.
- Geographies: This is a global report covering the following ten regions: Africa, China, CIS, Europe, India, Middle East, North America, North Asia, South America, and South Asia.
Time Frame: This report covers the period 2011 to 2040.
- Note: to analyze this period car parc development was modeled for preceding years.
- Rubber Compound Demand: The publisher's modeling for components and applications.
- Rubber Component Unit Demand: The publisher's modeling by vehicle subtype assignment.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Scope
- Objectives
- Industry Drivers
- Rubber Component Compound Volume Demand
- Rubber Component Unit Demand
- Industry Outlook
2. Introduction
- Definitions, Abbreviations & Nomenclature
- Scope
- Objectives
- Improvements Made in this (2nd) Edition
- Information Sources
- Assumptions
3. Top-Down Market Analysis Methodology
- Original Equipment (OE) Market Demand
- Historic Production and Vehicle Splits
- Future Production and Vehicle Splits
- Replacement (RP) Market Demand
- Determining Regional Parcs
- Component Replacement Frequencies
- OE Rubber Components and Assignment
- Component Subtypes (Application Leve)
- Light Weighting
- Final Market Demand
4. Bottom-Up Market Analysis Methodology
- Consumer-Up Analysis
- Key Parameters
- Consumer Plant Parameters
- Product Tehcnology Parameters
- Market Parameters
- Market Volumes for the Automotive (Non-Tire) Segment
- Consumer-Up Analysis
- Automotive Component Parameters
- Automotive Utilsations
- Reported Values
5. Industry Drivers
- Vehicle Production
- Global Vehicle Production
- Regional Vehicle Production
- Vehicle Parcs
- Global Parcs
- Regional Parcs
- Vehicle Types
- Vehicle Sub Types
- Regional Legislation
- Harmful Emissions
- Greenhouse Gas Emissions (CO2)
- Vehicle Construction and Disposal Legislation
- Regional Initiatives
- Rubber Component Technologies
- Anti-Vibration
- Belts
- Hoses
- Seals
- Weatherstrip
- Wipers
- Rubber Component Types
- Anti-Vibration
- Belts
- Hoses
- Seals
- Weatherstrip
- Wipers
- Rubber Chemicals
- Sustainability
- Recycling
- Substances of Concern
6. Top-Down Market Analysis Validation
- Global Volumes
- Regional Volumes
- Component Volumes
- Validation Summary
7. Component Compound Volumes 2011 to 2040
- Global Volumes
- Volumes by OE and RP
- Volumes by Vehicle Type
- Volumes by Vehicle Type and Drivetrain
- Volumes by Vehicle Type and Component Type
- Chinese Compound Volumes
- Volumes by OE and RP
- Volumes by Vehicle Type
- Volumes by Vehicle Type and Drivetrain
- Volumes by Vehicle Type and Component Type
- European Compound Volumes
- Volumes by OE and RP
- Volumes by Vehicle Type
- Volumes by Vehicle Type and Drivetrain
- Volumes by Vehicle Type and Component Type
- NAFTA Compound Volumes
- Volumes by OE and RP
- Volumes by Vehicle Type
- Volumes by Vehicle Type and Drivetrain
- Volumes by Vehicle Type and Component Type
- North Asian Compound Volumes
- Volumes by OE and RP
- Volumes by Vehicle Type
- Volumes by Vehicle Type and Drivetrain
- Volumes by Vehicle Type and Component Type
8. Component Unit 2011 to 2040
- Global Component Units
- Component Units by OE and RP
- Anti-Vibration Units
- Belt Units
- Hose Units
- Seal Units
- Weatherstrip Units
- Chinese Component Units
- Component Units by OE and RP
- Anti-Vibration Units
- Belt Units
- Hose Units
- Seal Units
- Weatherstrip Units
- European Component Units
- Component Units by OE and RP
- Anti-Vibration Units
- Belt Units
- Hose Units
- Seal Units
- Weatherstrip Units
- NAFTA Component Units
- Component Units by OE and RP
- Anti-Vibration Units
- Belt Units
- Hose Units
- Seal Units
- Weatherstrip Units
- North Asian Component Units
- Component Units by OE and RP
- Anti-Vibration Units
- Belt Units
- Hose Units
- Seal Units
- Weatherstrip Units
9. Concluding Remarks
Note: extensive conclusions and key takeaways are included in the executive summary
10. Appendices
- Secondary Sources, Papers and Websites
- Car and SUV Vehicle Subtype Summary
- Commercial Vehicle Subtype Summary
