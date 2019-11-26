Enteral Feeding Devices Market To Reach USD 4.07 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size – USD 2.55 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.1%, Enteral Feeding Devices Market Trends – New research in device and tube material are the trends in Enteral Feeding Devices Market

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market was valued at USD 2.55 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.07 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1%. Enteral Feeding Devices Market has driven Factors such as rising healthcare costs, the surge in the number of preterm births, growth in the aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, gastrointestinal, neurological disorders also growing awareness of enteral nutrition, and rapid improvements in healthcare facilities in emerging countries. Enteral tube feeding is the feeding of nutrients directly into the digestive tract through a tube that is usually placed into the stomach. It is placed via the nose, mouth, or the direct percutaneous route.

In 2018, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the United States. Cancer has an impact on society, not only in the United States but across the world. Enteral Feeding Devices helps in making life of cancer patient easy. Apart from cancer, a globally increase in the number of patients suffering from gastroenterology also recorded. Enteral feeding is usually the preferred method over parenteral nutrition in patients with a functional gastrointestinal system due to the associated risks of the intravenous route, higher cost, such a factor helps in the growth of enteral feeding devices market.

Rising aged population across the world, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), from 2015 to 2050, population aging 60 and above is expected to reach 22% of the total global population, which will give rise to chronic diseases such as cancer. Global aging of the population is expected to contribute significant demand for enteral feeding devices. An increasing number of patient entry under the critical care unit is also expected to growth enteral feeding devices market.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 6.3% during forecasted period

Asia Pacific region is accounted with a highest CAGR of 6.4% due to growing nation and increase in aging population, and increase in health care awareness in the major economic countries like China and India

The most common cancers are breast cancer, lung and bronchus cancer, prostate cancer, colon and rectum cancer, melanoma of the skin, bladder cancer, kidney and renal pelvis cancer, endometrial cancer, pancreatic cancer, thyroid cancer, and liver cancer

In 2016, an estimated 15.5 million cancer survivors found in the United States. The number expected to increase and reach 20.3 million by 2026

In 2015, there were about 135 million births globally and 15 million were born before 37 weeks of gestation, while between 3 and 12 percent were born after 42 weeks. An abnormal delivery may cause medical problem to the child for initial days, and only able to feed via enteral feeding

Key participants include Kimberly-Clark Corporation; Abbott Nutrition, Boston Scientific Corporation, ConMed Corporation, Moog Inc., C.R.Bard, Danone, Cook Medical, Amsino International Inc.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the enteral feeding devices market on the basis of type, age group type, application and region:

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Enteral Feeding Tubes

Administration Reservoirs

Enteral Syringes

Giving Sets

Consumables

By Age Group (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Adult

Pediatrics

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Neurological Disorders

Diabetes

Hypermetabolism

Other Applications

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

• Brazil

