CaskCartel.com Cyber Monday Sale Offers Free Drinkable Samples With Every Online Order. No Minimum Purchase Required!

Order Online | Get Delivered | Christmas Gifts | Dad Gifts | Holiday Gifts” — CaskCartel.com

US, November 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s #1 premium online marketplace, CaskCartel.com, is having a weekend long Cyber Monday Sale to ease your holiday shopping and store runs. Stay out of the long lines shop on your mobile device.

While Cyber Monday may overwhelm you with online store options, Cask Cartel’s Cyber Monday 2019 deal is accessible before Cyber Monday, giving you time to shop and still enjoy the benefits of their amazing deal. Browse over 5,000 premium spirits and with no minimum purchase, receive a free gift that appears when you checkout. There is no Cyber Monday discount code or promo code required, just simply do what you do best and shop -- CaskCartel.com will guarantee a drinkable sample with any purchase made. This Cyber Monday deal is for a limited time only while supplies last.

CaskCartel.com is Hollywood’s most trusted online premium spirits marketplace with features in Rolling Stone Magazine, Men’s Journal, and Us Weekly Holiday Gift Guides. From whiskey, rum, tequila, vodka, gin, cognac, mezcal and liqueurs, Cask Cartel offers an incomparable selection of spirits. Having done business with Hollywood actresses, actors producers, business CEOs and everyday customers, Cask Cartel knows how to execute a top tier online order and timely delivery. Stop searching the store and start sipping your favorite drink with easy online shopping.

With the 2019 Cyber Monday deals Cask Cartel is offering, make sure not to miss out on drinkable samples with every order you place. Drinkable samples may include one or an assortment of: Organic Prairie Gin, Stolichnaya Razberi Vodka, Korbel Sweet Cuvee, Svedka Orange Cream Pop Vodka, Sugarlands Mini Jars Sample Sets, and an assortment of Airplane Mini Sampling Sets. These CaskCartel.com Cyber Monday sale items give you an estimated $20 worth of drinkable samples regardless of how much your minimum purchase is.

As the holidays approach, Cask Cartel makes your holiday shopping that much quicker. Whether you’re shopping for a husband, brother or friend, Cask Cartel’s convenient online ordering and doorstep delivery makes it easy to present them with the perfect gift. Premium liquors such as David Nicholson, Blood Oath Bourbon, Chivas Regal, Glenlivet, Glenfiddich, Eagle Rare Bourbon and Elijah Craig are available for you to choose from without having to travel to different liquor stores or take forever in the store reading all the bottles. Online ordering and delivery is also useful for corporate gifts and larger orders. Order a versatile selection of spirits without the hassle of searching to find them. Get your liquor delivered right to you through CaskCartel.com. Their friendly customer relations team is available with a phone call.

As America’s largest online premium spirit marketplace, Cask Cartel’s Black Friday sale is one you won’t want to miss. There is no guarantee to how long this deal will run for, but luckily you can start shopping now at CaskCartel.com. With their extended Cyber Monday 2019 deal, Cask Cartel is one sale you won’t have to miss. Shop for premium spirits and enjoy a free drinkable sample with no minimum purchase.

About Cask Cartel

Cask Cartel has become the greatest online marketplace for premium spirits. The company prides itself by operating with decades of customer service experience and a team of top tier individuals prized within the alcohol beverage industry. Cask Cartel has extensive partners and relationships with Producers, Brands and the Local Retailers which grant consumers online access to new arrivals, limited productions and allocated items. Their E-Premise Marketplace transforms the way premium spirits are shopped sold and fulfilled by combining a network of the largest range of liquor selections available online.

Contact: media@caskcartel.com

Order Online | Get Delivered ➡ CaskCartel.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.