According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Sepsis Diagnostics market was valued at USD 385.0 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 772.1 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0%. Sepsis is one of the significant challenges faced by hospitals. Sepsis is a medical condition caused by an overactive immune response to an infection. The immune system releases chemicals for protecting the body from disease; however, excess of these chemicals causes other severe conditions, including inflammation, blood clots, and leaky blood vessels. The unsteady blood flow causes a lack of proper blood flow to all the body organs leading to organ failure and in extreme conditions, septic shock. Sepsis is most common in infants, pregnant women, sick people, and the old population.

Thus, a rise in geriatric population has led to an increase in the sepsis diagnosis activities. According to the World Health Organization, Sepsis is estimated to affect 30 million people worldwide every year, leading to the death of at least 6 million people. Growing initiatives taken by the government to increase the awareness related to Sepsissepsis is expected to drive the market growth for Sepsis Diagnostic further. Additionally, a reduction in infant mortality has led to an increase in the number of infants worldwide. This also increases the risk of infants being affected by Sepsissepsis. Sepsis Organization published a report that states, around 6,800 children die every year due to severe Sepsissepsis. Intensive research and increased investments in the development of the healthcare sector is expected to introduce effective treatments for Sepsissepsis and early diagnostic techniques. For instance, MARS-India, an observational study, was conducted to acquire new knowledge that will provide accurate information about the microorganisms and the causes for Sepsissepsis.

The major factors driving the market of Sepsissepsis Diagnostic include the growing geriatric population, increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases, reduction in infant mortality, increase in infections acquired from healthcare-facilities, intensive research and study conducted on Sepsissepsis. Moreover, growing initiatives taken by the government and non-government organizations in expanding the awareness related to Sepsissepsis is further expected to propel the market growth. However, lack of accessibility of proper treatments in low economic countries, difficulty in the detection of sepsis symptoms, and high treatment costs are key factors restraining the market growth for Sepsis Diagnostic.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Sepsis Diagnostics market is growing at a CAGR of 9% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe with 8.7 % and 8.8% CAGR respectively. High prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the market growth.

As of 2018, Blood Culture technology segment dominated Sepsis Diagnostics which holds 37.3% of the global market. North America regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

The market of sepsis diagnostic is driven by the increase in sepsis cases, caused by gram-positive bacteria. The gram-positive bacterium has led to an increase in the number of patients with severe sepsis conditions and septic shock.

Introduction of new products for diagnostic purposes is expected to majorly drive the market for sepsis diagnosis in the coming years. For example, VIDAS B•R•A•H•M•S PCT, an automated assay measuring procalcitonin (PCT) levels launched by a leading in vitro diagnostic company, BioMérieux, enables the healthcare professions to take important decisions related to the recommendation of antibiotics for the patient.

The key players are adopting strategies like partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, expansion and launch of new products. The partnership of Thermo Fisher Scientific and BioMérieux for improved detection of sepsis with the help of PCT Biomarker is expected to further drive the market for sepsis diagnostics.

Blood transfusion of infected is one of the leading causes for increase in sepsis cases. To prevent spread of sepsis through blood transfer, Becton, Dickinson and Company introduced a new product called BD BACTEC. This is a platelet quality control media, which enables the experts and healthcare professionals to effectively identify the infected platelet units.

Sepsis is a fatal bacterial infection that leads to blot clots and inflammation in the body slowly progressing towards multiple organ failure. Thus controlling the infection in its infant stage is very essential. To make this possible, European Union gave its approval for CytoSorb, a blood purification antibiotic that reduces the inflammation and saves the patient from the life-threatening infection.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that sepsis ranks 9th as the leading infection related deaths in the U.S. and also is the most expensive disease treatment in the United States.

Many researches have been conducted on Sepsis. Some focus on the symptoms, causes and prevention methods while the other focuses on the microbiological level. For instance, in 2016, The National Institutes of Health published a report on Vitamin C Infusion for Treatment in Sepsis Induced Acute Lung Injury (CITRIS-ALI).

Key participants include BioMérieux (France), Danaher (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Roche (Switzerland), and Abbott (US), T2 Biosystems (US), Luminex (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bruker (US), CytoSorbents (US), and EKF (US)

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Sepsis Diagnostics market on the basis of product type, technology type, pathogens type, method type, test type, end use, and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Blood Culture Media

Assays & Reagents

Instruments

Software

Others

Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Microbiology

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassays

Flow Cytometry

Microfluidics

Biomarkers

Pathogens Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Bacterial Sepsis Gram-Positive Bacteria Gram-Negative Bacteria

Fungal Sepsis

Others

Method Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Conventional Diagnostic

Automatic Diagnostic

Test Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Laboratory Tests

Point-of-care Tests

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Clinics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

