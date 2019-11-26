The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SEE, MYGN, ZEN and YJ

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE)

Class Period: November 5, 2014 to August 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Sealed Air Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Sealed Air had hired its auditor, E&Y, pursuant to a conflicted and improper process and in order to help facilitate defendants’ efforts to engage in accounting fraud; (b) Sealed Air’s deduction of $1.49 billion in connection with the Settlement was indefensible and done for the improper purpose of artificially inflating the Company’s financial results; (c) Sealed Air had artificially inflated its earnings, cash flows, and operating income during the Class Period; (d) as a result of the above, Sealed Air’s Class Period financial statements were materially false and misleading and not prepared in conformance with GAAP; and (e) as a result of the above, Sealed Air’s statements regarding its financial results, business, and prospects were materially misleading.

Get additional information about the SEE lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/sealed-air-corporation-loss-submission-form?from=3&id=4610

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN)

Class Period: September 2, 2016 to August 13, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019

The MYGN lawsuit alleges Myriad Genetics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) Myriad's product, GeneSight, lacked evidence or information sufficient to support the tests in their current form, including their purported benefits; (ii) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had requested changes to GeneSight and questioned the validity of the test’s purported benefits; (iii) Myriad had been in ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding the FDA’s requested changes to GeneSight; (iv) Myriad’s acquisition of Counsyl—and thereby, Foresight—caused the Company to incur the risk of suffering from lower reimbursement for its expanded carrier screening tests, which had the potential to, and actually did, materialize into a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the MYGN lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/myriad-genetics-inc-loss-submission-form?from=3&id=4610



Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN)

Class Period: February 6, 2019 to October 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

According to the complaint, Zendesk, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Zendesk’s clients had been subject to data breaches dating back to 2016; (b) Zendesk was experiencing slowing demand for its Software as a Service offerings, particularly in Germany, the United Kingdom, and Australia, due in large part to political uncertainty and China trade issues there; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Zendesk’s business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as defendants had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

Get additional information about the ZEN lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/zendesk-inc-loss-submission-form?from=3&id=4610



Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ)

Class Period: on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Yunji American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s May 2019 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 13, 2020

The YJ lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Yunji Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was shifting certain of its sales to its marketplace platform; (2) this supply chain restructuring was likely to disrupt Yunji’s relationships with suppliers; (3) this supply chain restructuring was likely to have an adverse impact on the Company’s financial results; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the YJ lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/yunji-inc-loss-submission-form?from=3&id=4610

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.



J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.