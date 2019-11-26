CentralSquare Announces Appointment of New CFO, COO and CHRO

/EIN News/ -- Lake Mary, Fla., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralSquare, a leader in public sector technology, announced the appointment of three executive leaders to lead its finance, operations and human resources functions. Joining CentralSquare are Todd Dooley as chief financial officer, David Gai as chief operating officer and Todd Shaw as chief human resources officer.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Todd, David and Todd to the CentralSquare team,” said Simon Angove, CEO. “The strong depth of expertise and leadership they bring to CentralSquare will be a pivotal resource in helping us to accelerate our forward momentum and ensure we achieve our long-term vision for delivering the smartest and broadest cloud-based technology platform for local governments and public safety agencies across North America.”

Todd Dooley joins CentralSquare from BDP International, a $2.5B revenue global logistics and transportation firm, where he served as CFO. Prior to BDP, Dooley held a leadership role at H&R Block, focusing on enterprise productivity, acquisition integration, workforce management, and other functions. Additional leadership roles include senior vice president at Ceridian where he worked on taking the company private, leading acquisitions, and ultimately became division CFO for the U.S. business; senior finance manager at IBM where he rose to become the head of finance of the revenue channel for a $10B software business; and earlier at 3M where he held roles in audit and accounting.

Prior to joining CentralSquare, David Gai served recently as the chief customer officer and head of customer support, education and professional services for BMC Software. There, he led efforts to transform capabilities and operations of those functions, resulting in significant improvements to service quality, net promoter scores and profitability. Prior to BMC, Gai was executive vice president of worldwide services and field operations for JDA Software, a leading provider of end-to-end, integrated retail and supply chain planning and execution solutions. Gai’s experience also includes head of worldwide services for EMC’s information intelligence division and for BEA Systems, among other leadership positions.

CentralSquare’s interim chief human resources officer, Todd Shaw, has since been appointed to assume the role. Under his leadership, Shaw led valuable improvements to CentralSquare’s recruitment, professional development, benefits and HR service functions. He brings over 30 years of experience as an HR executive and consultant, helping to build organizations that delivered organic growth (PayPal revenue more than doubled during his tenure) and acquisition-driven growth (Bank of America revenues nearly tripled from 1996-2006). Shaw started his consultancy, Shaw Organization Design LLC, to help companies build high performing teams and organizations. Prior to this, Todd was the CHRO at the global retail payments leader, Verifone. There he focused on the transformation of the business from a hardware provider to a services and solutions provider. Prior to Verifone, he served as an HR vice president at PayPal and as an HR executive at Bank of America. He worked in every major segment of the business, with his last assignment being the Regional HR executive for Asia Pacific. Earlier in his career Shaw worked at the Taco Bell division of PepsiCo and at NCR.

Dooley, Gai and Shaw will report to CEO Simon Angove and work alongside additional members of the executive team, including Jatin Atre, chief marketing officer; John Pulling, chief technology officer; and Steve Seoane, president of public safety.

About CentralSquare

Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,650 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management and corrections. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance and community development. For hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance, and analytics software. CentralSquare’s broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More information is available at CentralSquare.com

Carol Matthieu CentralSquare Technologies 800-727-8088 media@centralsquare.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.