AK Steel Receives Award from Auto/Steel Partnership For Contribution to Research on Stamping Technology

/EIN News/ -- WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AK Steel (NYSE: AKS) said today that the company’s Research and Innovation Advanced Engineering team has been recognized by the Auto/Steel Partnership as part of the 2019 Excellence Awards. Award recipients were recognized for collaboration and technical expertise to help find industrial solutions, including the use of stamping technology for potential applications of Next Generation Advanced High Strength Steels in future automotive body structures.

Yu-Wei Wang, Manager, Advanced Engineering, AK Steel Research and Innovation, was recognized in the Individual Category for exceptional leadership to the Partnership. He also represented AK Steel’s Advanced Engineering group as a member of the Stamping Team, recognized for excellence in the Project Team category. The Stamping Team included representatives from nine steelmaking companies, suppliers and automakers.

“It is my honor to congratulate Yu-Wei and members of AK Steel’s Advanced Engineering team for their contribution to this innovative work,” said AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport. “We are proud to be part of the Auto/Steel Partnership’s work to drive innovative steel solutions to meet our customers’ needs.”

“The Excellence Awards acknowledge those from our consortium who have demonstrated innovation through collaboration,” said John K. Catterall, Executive Director, Auto/Steel Partnership. “The award winners are leaders in their fields, and their contributions to the automotive and steel industry partnership have been outstanding.”



Auto/Steel Partnership is an automotive material consortium comprised of North American automotive Original Manufacturing Equipment (OEM) companies and steel producers from the American Iron and Steel Institute’s Automotive Applications Council. Members of the Partnership leverage shared research in a pre-competitive environment as they work together to identify industrial solutions. Project teams within the Partnership conduct real-time studies in vehicle design applications using steel.



AK Steel is a leading producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel products, primarily for the automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, including electrical power, and distributors and converters markets. Through its subsidiaries, the company also provides customer solutions with carbon and stainless steel tubing products, hot- and cold-stamped components, and die design and tooling. Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), the company has approximately 9,500 employees at manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and facilities in Western Europe. Additional information about AK Steel is available at www.aksteel.com.



