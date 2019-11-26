The Experts at Pennyrile Technologies Discuss Why VoIP is Probably Here to Stay

Despite the growth of mobile phone technology in the last two decades, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) is still preferred among business owners.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Though mobile phone technology is by far the most popular and far-reaching among the general public, there’s no denying that Voice over Internet Protocol, or VoIP, is the most beneficial telephone service option for businesses of all sizes.

Per the experts at Pennyrile Technologies, a Kentucky-area managed IT provider helping small to medium businesses set up VoIP and other services at a growing rate, VoIP is the most attractive option to its clients for a wide variety of reasons.

The Benefits of VoIP

The benefits associated with VoIP for small and medium businesses simply cannot be overlooked. They include:

Portability: Whereas traditional telephone service assigns a phone number to a copper line, making it nearly impossible for you to take that telephone number with you to another place, VoIP was designed with portability in mind. The attached device can use the same telephone number almost anywhere if it is properly connected to the internet.

Integration with Other Applications: VoIP protocols work together with other applications like email, web browsers, and in many cases even social media and messaging platforms. In many cases, VoIP can be integrated with cloud-based apps, as well. Users can enjoy things like email voicemail delivery and more thanks to these features.

Money Savings: Perhaps the biggest benefit associated with VoIP is the ability to save a great deal of money when compared to traditional landline telephone service. VoIP does away with many common costs, including long distance charges and more. As far as infrastructure is concerned, businesses save money in terms of equipment and labor, too. There’s no need to install multiple telephone jacks; voice and data traffic run on the same network with VoIP.

Features that Come with VoIP

Many business owners tend to stick with their traditional landline service because they believe they will lose access to features that are important to them. The truth is that VoIP comes with all the same features as traditional voice service, and in some cases, it can even offer more. Things like selective call forwarding, selective area codes, the ability to personalize ringtones, and even basic features like call waiting and caller ID on call waiting are all still available with VoIP, and thanks to the enhanced user interface, the end user can make changes and adjustments to these features in just a few clicks.

Pennyrile Technologies offers VoIP as one of the many services it provides to small and medium businesses in the Madisonville, Hopkinsville, and Bowling Green, KY areas as well as many others. To learn more, visit their website today or feel free to give them a call at (931) 771-1149.

About Pennyrile Technologies: Pennyrile Technologies is headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky and serves not only Hopkinsville, but also Madisonville, Henderson, Bowling Green, and other parts of Kentucky with a wide variety of services. These include managed IT services, IT project management and consulting, VoIP telephone service, backup and disaster recovery services, hardware as a service, antivirus protection, managed security, and so much more.



