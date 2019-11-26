Cask Cartel Black Friday Offers Free Drinkable Samples With Every Online Order. No Minimum Purchase Required! CaskCartel

Order Online | Get Delivered | Christmas Gifts | Dad Gifts | Holiday Gifts” — CaskCartel.com

US, November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As America’s #1 premium online marketplace, it should be no surprise that CaskCartel.com is having the ultimate Black Friday Event starting Thanksgiving Day!

Black Friday may lead you to a day filled with long cashier lines and little to no parking spaces at the mall. Avoid the crowds with Cask Cartel’s Black Friday 2019 event, shop from the comfort of your own home and enjoy doorstep delivery. Browse over 5,000 premium spirits and with no minimum purchase, a free gift will appear when you checkout. There is no Black Friday discount code or promo code required, just simply do what you do best and shop -- CaskCartel.com guarantees a drinkable sample with any purchase made. As this deal is for a limited time only, don’t hesitate to start browsing now.

CaskCartel.com is Hollywood’s most trusted online premium spirits marketplace with features in Rolling Stone Magazine, Men’s Journal, and Us Weekly 2019 Holiday Gift Guides. From allocated, limited and rare whiskey, bourbon and scotch to holiday specialty liquors and special releases, Cask Cartel offers an incomparable selection of spirits. Considered the Amazon for online premium spirits, Cask Cartel does business with Hollywood actresses, actors, producers, business CEOs, and everyday customers. Stop searching the liquor stores and start sipping your favorite drink with easy online shopping.

With the 2019 Black Friday deals Cask Cartel is offering, make sure not to miss out on drinkable samples with every order you place. Drinkable samples may include one or an assortment of Organic Prairie Gin, Stolichnaya Razberi Vodka, Korbel Sweet Cuvee, Svedka Orange Cream Pop Vodka, Sugarlands Mini Jars Sample Sets, and an assortment of Airplane Mini Sampling Sets. These CaskCartel.com Black Friday sale items are an estimated $20 worth of sample drinkables, regardless of how much your minimum purchase is.

Whether you’re shopping for a husband, brother or friend, Cask Cartel’s convenient online ordering and doorstep delivery makes it easy to present them the gift of their favorite premium spirit. Premium liquors such as Jack Daniels, Buffalo Trace, Maker’s Mark, Johnnie Walker, and Macallan are available for you to choose from without having to travel to different liquor stores or take forever in the store choosing a bottle. Look up household name brands and discover limited edition and exclusive bottles all from the comfort of your own home. Online ordering and delivery are also useful for corporate gifts and larger orders. Get your liquor delivered right to you through CaskCartel.com.

As America’s largest online premium spirit marketplace, Cask Cartel’s Black Friday sale is one you won’t want to miss. There is no guarantee of how long this deal will go for, but luckily you can start shopping now at CaskCartel.com. Whether you’re waiting in line at your planned Black Friday store or lounging at home avoiding the crowds, Cask Cartel is one sale you won’t have to miss. Shop for premium spirits and enjoy a free drinkable sample with no minimum purchase.

About Cask Cartel

Cask Cartel has become the greatest online marketplace for premium spirits. The company prides itself on operating with decades of customer service experience and a team of top tier individuals prized within the alcohol beverage industry. Cask Cartel has extensive partners and relationships with Producers, Brands and Local Retailers which grant consumers online access to new arrivals, limited productions, and allocated items. Their E-Premise Marketplace transforms the way premium spirits are shopped sold and fulfilled by combining a network of the largest range of liquor selections available online.

Contact: media@caskcartel.com

