CN and Conductors Reach Tentative Agreement

Tentative agreement ends strike

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is announcing that a tentative agreement has been reached with our 3,200 CN conductors and yard crews working on CN’s mainline and yards in Canada for a new collective agreement.



This agreement will allow for CN employees to return to work at 2:00 p.m. local times today, and yard assignments will start at 06:00 a.m. local times tomorrow morning and there will be no job action during the ratification period. The results of the ratification votes are expected within 8 weeks.

“We want to thank our customers for their patience and support and assure them that CN is preparing to resume full rail operations as soon as possible,” said JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer of CN. “I would also like to personally thank our employees who kept the railroad moving safely at a reduced capacity. CN and its people are committed to moving the North American economy by providing freight service that enables economic growth.”

About CN

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca .

Contacts : Media Investment Community Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher Senior Manager Vice-President Media Relations Investor Relations (514) 399-7956 (514) 399-0052



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.