Livewire Ergogenics Announces First 7X Pure Verified Product and Website Launch

Anaheim, CA, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a health and wellness company with a focus on special purpose real-estate acquisitions and the licensing and management of high-end and permitted facilities to produce cannabis-based products and services in California, announced today the launch of the first 7X Pure compliant product and the Verification System website www.7XPure.org .

LiveWire Ergogenics, in cooperation with Basso Botanicals, has launched its official 7X Pure Compliance and Dosage Verification System for cannabis products that provides third party verification of material of origin, potency, purity, dosage, labeling and more. After approval the system verifies each product with a digital identity and clearly identifiable chain of custody. The 7X Pure Verification System is a partnership between Livewire and Basso Botanicals and will be administered by Basso Botanical.

The first product to qualify is Basso Botanicals’ 725 mg Peppermint Tincture. The Tincture comes in a 15ml bottle and contains 2.4 mg of full spectrum CBD per drop. This product uses only organically grown hemp seed oil and peppermint extract to provide an ultra-clean product. The product was put to the test via the 7xpure process such as obtaining all C of A's for any ingredient listed on the labels, not just the CBD.

In addition to the product passing the strict testing compliance of the 7X Pure System, Basso Botanicals will continue to work diligently to vet all their products to this standard and hopes to complete the process within the year. The next 7X Pure product launch is scheduled for January 2020 and will be a 150mg Topical. Basso carries product liability insurance as a part of company procedures.

Bill Hodson, CEO of Livewire Ergogenics states, “We have been working closely with Basso for some time to fine tune and perfect our 7X Pure Testing and Verification system. We are pleased that Basso’s Peppermint Tincture will be the first product being marketed nationwide after having passed through the rigorous 7X Pure verification system. We are looking forward to making the 7X Pure system available to manufacturers in the entire industry, creating the opportunity to increase transparency and accountability throughout the supply chain with the goal to improve product quality and reliability and increase consumer confidence in their product purchase decisions”.



The 7X Pure verification system, which is designed as a parallel service to the seed- to-sale data provided by marijuana tracking software, will help growers and manufacturers meet increasing compliance requirements related to logistics, quality and transparency. It will also provide a high level of assurance to everyone from end users to municipalities, who will be able to enter a lot code into a website to quickly confirm that a product’s claims regarding material origin, potency, purity, dosage and more have all been properly verified.

“We appreciate that Livewire has partnered with us to assist in establishing and administering the 7X Pure Testing and Verification System”, states Dale Hall, founder and CEO of Basso Botanicals. “We have contributed our broad experience in the cannabis and CBD markets, gathered over years of product development and customer feedback to the development and perfecting of the 7X Pure verification system. We are looking forward to making 7X Pure the gold standard in the industry for the befit of all cannabis customers.”

In order to receive 7X Pure verification manufacturers of cannabis or CBD products must submit documentation to 7X Pure along with a product sample. This documentation will be compiled in an electronic data base that is incorruptible. The data will then be vetted against the 7X Pure standards to ensure that all documentation, testing, insurance, and manufacturing protocols have been met. Once this has been verified, 7X Pure will issue the verification certificate, and upload the appropriate documents to the web site and direct the QR code placed on the product to the documentation in the data base. This allows consumers with a standard QR code scanner, widely available for mobile phones, to access this data to verify for themselves that the 7X Pure standards have been met.

LiveWire Ergogenics will be able to protect the confidentiality of growers’ and manufacturers’ intellectual property while providing retailers, consumers, government officials and others verification that the growers’ and manufacturers’ claims are true. To review the entire 7X Pure Cannabis Compliance and Dosage Verification process, please visit www.7XPure.org .

As announced earlier, LiveWire has applied for and has been granted multiple cannabis operational licenses from local and State authorities, including a state-wide distribution license from the California Bureau of Cannabis Control and has conducted the biological and legal research for its initial cultivation license, and is currently completing all necessary compliance requirements for the full operation on the Paso Robles Ranch. Negotiations with several third-party operators for the Ranch are close to conclusion and the Company will keep you updated on all crucial developments over the next few weeks and months.

About LiveWire Ergogenics Inc.

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (LVVV) specializes in identifying and monetizing current and future trends in the human and veterinary health and wellness industry. The Company is focused on acquiring, managing and licensing specialized “closed loop” turnkey cannabis real estate locations of fully compliant and permitted turnkey facilities to produce cannabis-based products and services in California and the state-wide distribution of these products. This includes verification of zero pesticide products for quality brands via its “7X Pure” Cannabis Verification System, the development, licensing and distribution of legal and high-quality cannabinoid-based products and services and the creation of the high-quality "Estrella Weedery" brand. LiveWire Ergogenics does not produce, sell or distribute products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substance Act. For more information, please visit: LiveWireErgogenics.com.

About Basso Botanicals

Basso Botanicals was founded in 2017 by Dale Hall and a group of individuals with a passion for the cannabis industry. This passion evolved further with the gathering of in-depth knowledge about the benefits of CBD and how it has been helping specific ailments or conditions for human and veterinarian applications that conventional medicine could not always adequately address. The Company's mission is to be an industry leader in providing the highest quality CBD and cannabis products to aid in a variety of medical conditions and support healthy living.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release, the Company's Social Media postings and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Basso Botanicals First 7X Pure Verified Product



