HDI Announces Keynote Lineup for SupportWorld Live 2020

Organizational Excellence, Performance Optimization and Creativity Woven Through Spring Keynote Presentations

/EIN News/ -- COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HDI, the leading organization dedicated to elevating service and support across the enterprise, today announced the Keynote lineup for SupportWorld Live , taking place April 19-24, 2020 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Four innovative presenters will empower service and support professionals to deliver smarter service and better business by leveraging creativity to overcome limitations, optimizing performance at work and flipping the traditional workplace script.



SupportWorld Live (formerly HDI Conference & Expo) Keynote Speakers include:

“The Third Door: How to Dream Bigger, Achieve Your Goals & Find Success”

Alex Banayan , Best-Selling Author, The Third Door

Alex Banayan will take attendees behind the scenes of The Third Door’s pages, sharing insights gleaned from exclusive one-on-one interviews with some of the world’s most successful people.





Randall Jaynes , Senior Artistic Director and a veteran Blue Man, Blue Man Group

With a special appearance by The Blue Man Group

Randall Jaynes will share how moving away from comfortable isolation into connectedness and letting go of ego opens new ways of thinking that allow us to connect with others more authentically.





Wayne Lee , Speaker, Author and Performance Coach

Wayne Lee will teach positive programming tools for optimizing performance at work and home by harnessing the power of your subconscious mind to overcome negative thought patterns which block productivity.





Hannah Ubl, Co-Founder, Good Consulting Company

Hannah Ubl will share mindset-shifting insights on the future of work and how to stay competitive in a continuously shifting landscape by providing a fresh perspective on work culture that challenges.

“This year’s keynote lineup features innovative speakers that will give our audience unique perspectives on leadership, professional and personal development,” said Joy Sobhani, Group Event Director, HDI. “The 2020 event is a perfect balance of technical knowledge needed to complete day-to-day projects as well as learning opportunities around workplace culture and leading diverse teams.”

To learn more about SupportWorld Live and to register for the event, visit www.hdiconference.com .

About HDI

For thirty years, HDI has partnered with thousands of professionals and their organizations to improve their performance by helping them to: drive change, harness knowledge, transform teams, make connections, and turn challenges into opportunities. HDI empowers the technical support and service management community to advance their strategy, operations and teams through optimized service delivery. From the employee to the enterprise, HDI transforms service and support through its comprehensive lineup of training and certification courses, industry-leading annual conferences, results-driven consulting services, community-based networking opportunities, and insightful research and informational resources. What does HDI stand for? HDI stands for smarter service resulting in better business outcomes. Learn more at https://www.thinkhdi.com . HDI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month.

