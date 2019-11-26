Landing Launches Industry-First Flexible, Long-Term Living Experience

Modern real estate venture debuts network of fully-finished apartments tailored for a growing mobile workforce

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Landing ( hellolanding.com ) formally unveiled the first flexible, membership leasing model for fully-finished apartments. Landing offers its members an all-inclusive living experience with access to a network of beautifully furnished apartments and amenities including an on-call concierge service, all managed through a seamless app experience. Founded by Bill Smith, founder of same-day delivery marketplace Shipt, which was acquired by Target in 2017, Landing brings innovation and flexibility to the rental experience to serve the needs of the modern consumer.



Shifting consumer mindsets and career trajectories of young professionals are causing new trends in the real estate industry. Young workers are focusing on building careers instead of settling down, are more keen to explore new job opportunities in new locations as it suits their experiences and industries, and are beginning to start families later in life, if at all. This new generation is seeking the assurance of flexibility and the freedom to choose where and how they live.

In response to the changing market, Landing began offering a new kind of living experience this past June. For an annual membership fee of $199, Landing members receive access to a network of fully-finished, one and two-bedroom apartments located in popular urban cores that are ready to move into at a moment’s notice. Flexible lease terms allow members to live in a Landing apartment for as little as 30 days or indefinitely, and easily move between Landings in new neighborhoods or cities.

“Traditionally, buying a home or even renting an apartment has meant settling down. People have been used to sacrificing flexibility and freedom for what they believe was the only way to feel ‘at home’, but this is no longer conducive to a new generation’s changing lifestyles”, said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Landing. “With Landing, we’re introducing a new way for people to live – called ‘living as a service’ – with a mission of building the first company that’s enabling a new generation to live with more flexibility, while maintaining the convenience and comforts of home."

From decor to kitchen essentials, each Landing apartment is fully furnished to help members feel at home as soon as they walk through the door. Landings are outfitted with a line of bespoke furniture, which has been thoughtfully designed by the Landing team to be both stylish and functional, from mattresses developed for optimal sleep to bedside tables with built-in power outlets. Members also have access to a host of additional amenities, including an on-call concierge and housekeeping services.

Landing is currently available in six markets across the U.S.: Austin, Birmingham, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City and the San Francisco Bay Area. The company works with property managers and real estate developers within each city to offer Landing apartments in conveniently located neighborhoods with easy access to public transportation, shopping and more. By the end of 2020, Landing plans to be operating 4,000 apartments in 30 cities around the globe.

“On average, an American will move eleven times throughout their life. The modern renter has an even more mobile lifestyle and wants flexibility, which can pose a challenge for properties trying to stabilize revenue and vacancy levels,” said Lindsey Seal, Head of Partnerships at Landing. “Landing gives our real estate partners and property managers a competitive edge in the market by bringing a new product offering to their buildings and providing a contemporary living experience for renters.”

To learn more about Landing or to inquire about membership please visit, www.hellolanding.com . If you are interested in joining the Landing team, visit https://jobs.lever.co/hellolanding .

About Landing

Landing is changing the way people live. Beginning with a network of fully-finished urban apartments, Landing offers its members an industry-first all-inclusive, flexible living experience. Members have access to Landing’s one and two-bedroom apartments with an on-call concierge service and a host of additional amenities. Landing apartments are currently available in Austin, Birmingham, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City and the San Francisco Bay Area, with plans to be in 30 cities around the world by the end of 2020. The company was founded in 2019 by Bill Smith and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit hellolanding.com.

