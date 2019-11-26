Kaltura Expands Webcasting Platform, Bringing New Communication Styles to the Workplace

New advanced capabilities enable anyone to be a broadcaster with an interactive Events Hub, Real-Time Analytics, and Video Conferencing Integrations

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, the leading video technology provider, has announced the expansion of its Kaltura Webcasting platform, enabling customers to easily broadcast reliable and scalable webcasts of any size, to any device, both within and outside of the organization, all through flexible video delivery solutions for optimal network performance and bandwidth use. New capabilities enable anyone to become a broadcaster straight from their desktop, and include a central Events Hub, and cutting-edge Real-Time Analytics, allowing to easily connect and engage with employees and customers across the globe with live interactive video. Coupled with video messaging, Enterprise Podcasting and Vodcasting and collaborative VOD spaces, Kaltura brings new communication styles to any organization.

“As the need for personalized communication is growing, it is critical to introduce new video based communication styles. More organizations are searching for flexible, easy to use solutions that help cater to their diverse video communication needs,” said Dr. Michal Tsur, Kaltura Co-founder, President and General Manager - Enterprise and Learning. “Modern enterprises launching multiple communication channels are constantly looking to innovate and expand their communication styles. Kaltura is changing the playing field by combining, interactive live and on-demand communications across multiple channels. Our customers seamlessly transition between live webcasting, on-demand video messaging, executive podcasting, and collaborative VOD channels.”

Kaltura’s new Webcasting offers customers a clear snapshot of overall event performance regardless of event scale, all through Advanced Real-time Analytics. With the ability to go live, monitor and analyze both Quality of Service (QoS) and Engagement (QoE) in real-time – all in one place. Kaltura Real-Time Analytics for Webcasting provides higher granularity for better troubleshooting and a unique investigation panel with advanced filtering, comparisons, and drill down options to run post-event analysis and measure ROI. Customers can also gain actionable insights using a single view of combined upstream and downstream metrics to ensure live stream quality, and unique audience engagement metrics.

Kaltura’s first-of-its-kind Events Hub provides customers with an easy to use, branded hub to access and manage all published live events and past events, from a single place.

Organizations can now also leverage Kaltura’s Video Conferencing Integrations (VCI) for solutions such as Zoom, WebEx and Skype for Business. Connecting Kaltura Webcasting with video conferencing tools enables customers to leverage their existing video conference infrastructure (rooms, cameras, equipment) while enjoying the reliability, scalability and broad set of interactive features of Kaltura Webcasting, both for the live broadcast and the immediately available on-demand recording.

As the leading Video Cloud Platform that works with thousands of global organizations, including 30% of Fortune 100 companies and 15 of the top 20 universities in the U.S., Kaltura continuously supports additional advanced use cases for video across the enterprise and beyond.

To learn more, go to https://corp.kaltura.com/products/video-for-business/webcasting-live-streaming/

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. A recognized leader in the EVP (Enterprise Video Platform), EdVP (Education Video Platform), Cloud TV, and OVP (Online Video Platform), markets, Kaltura has emerged as the fastest growing video platform with the broadest use cases and appeal. Kaltura is deployed globally in thousands of enterprises, educational institutions, media companies, and service providers and engages hundreds of millions of viewers at home, at work, and at school. The company is committed to three core values – openness, flexibility, and collaboration – and is the initiator and backer of the world’s leading open source video management project, which is home to more than 150,000 community members.

Kaltura’s Enterprise and Learning business unit helps organizations from all industries power video across the organization, both internally – for employees and students, and externally – for customers and partners, live and VOD, on any device. Kaltura offers the tools to create and manage video that can power every department. With Kaltura’s video solutions, organizations can improve communication, drive engagement, share knowledge, increase collaboration boost creativity, and improve learning results. For more information visit www.kaltura.com.

