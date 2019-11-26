ForgeRock Appoints Maria Walker to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForgeRock®, the leading provider in digital identity, today announced the appointment of Maria Walker, CPA, to the company’s Board of Directors. As a former senior partner at KPMG and co-founder and CEO of Recuerdo Therapeutics, Walker joins the ForgeRock Board to chair the audit committee.



“Maria’s deep financial expertise and successful track record of guiding fast-growing technology startups will be invaluable in helping ForgeRock further strengthen our strategy to grow,” said Fran Rosch, CEO of ForgeRock. “She is a dynamic and forward-thinking leader, and we are delighted that she has joined the board.”

Walker brings more than 30 years of experience working with public and private companies across a variety of sectors including healthcare, technology, venture capital and private equity. Prior to starting Recuerdo, a startup focused on the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease, Walker was a senior partner at KPMG and CFO at Lightspeed Venture Partners and COO and administrative partner at Forward Ventures.

“I’m honored to join the ForgeRock Board,” said Walker. “ForgeRock is an exciting company that is growing in a hot and important market, with great products and a team that is deeply passionate about delivering the highest quality products to their customers. I’m thrilled to add my financial expertise to the team and I look forward to leading the audit committee.”

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock®, the leader in digital identity, delivers modern and comprehensive Identity and Access Management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than a thousand global customer organizations orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in any cloud or hybrid environment. The company is privately held, and headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices around the world. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media:

Facebook ForgeRock |Twitter @ForgeRock | LinkedIn ForgeRock |

Copyright ©2019. ForgeRock is a registered trademark of ForgeRock, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact:

Dave De Jear

ForgeRock Communications

dave.dejear@forgerock.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13245eb7-0411-40d6-91bd-6974986c9b55

Maria Walker Joins ForgeRock Board of Directors Texas resident joins Silicon Valley high-growth security company.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.