Fire Service commander stresses importance of good professional performance

Huambo, ANGOLA, November 26 - The commander of the Civil Protection and Fire Service in the central Huambo Province, Sub-Commissioner Joaquim Domingos António, on Monday stressed the importance of good performance together with professional competence as the main aspects to enable an officer to rise in ranks. ,

The commissioner highlighted these aspects in the opening of the 16-day campaign of activism against domestic violence to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the Association of Women Police of Angola (AMPA), to be marked on December 15.

AMPA members should, above all, avoid intrigues and deceiving or seducing high ranking officers in order to obtain a reward, such as a rise in rank, which is something that should be achieved with merit and professional prestige, the commander said.

AMPA was founded in December 15, 1995, with the aim to defend the rights and duties of women in the Home Ministry, National Police (PN), Criminal Investigation Service (SIC), Civil Protection and Fire Service (SPCB), Penitentiary Service (SP) and Migration and Foreigners Service (SME).

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.