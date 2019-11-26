Dama Financial Launches Social Equity Program with Free Banking

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Today, Dama Financial announced plans to offer free access to banking for cannabis-related businesses (CRBs) that qualify under its Social Equity Program (SEP). Dama, in aligned efforts with its partnering financial institutions and state municipalities, strives to improve diversity among CRB owners with equal access opportunities to those disenfranchised by the war on drugs. Those who qualify for application to their respective state or county’s SEP are eligible to apply to Dama’s SEP and receive free access to banking.



As the industry’s leading provider of access to electronic banking and payment solutions, Dama Financial designs the financial infrastructure for CRBs that are hindered by the inefficiencies associated with cash-intensive operations. Dama Financial is committed to inclusivity across the cannabis industry and is doing its part to benefit those most negatively affected to ensure their success as the industry expands.

About Dama Financial

Dama Financial provides transparent, sustainable banking and payment solutions to cash-intensive industries. Using innovative technology, data and artificial intelligence, Dama Financial exceeds the compliance and regulatory requirements for servicing high-risk businesses. Dama Financial’s industry experts are enabling another unbanked category to achieve their potential by removing the barriers that exclude them from accessing fundamental financial solutions. For more information, visit www.DamaFinancial.com .

Dama Financial is an agent of its partnering financial institutions and licensed money transmitters. Your funds will be deposited into a custodial account maintained for the benefit of account holders at one or more FDIC-insured institutions. Fees, terms and conditions apply to depositing funds into and using your Account. Account Terms and Conditions and Fee Schedule are available upon registration to access the online application.

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.