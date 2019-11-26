Newchip Accelerator Launches November 2019 Seed & Series A Cohort

15 Startups From Around the World Accepted into #1 Online Accelerator Program

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, TEXAS, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Newchip Startup Accelerator is excited to announce the launch of its November 2019 Seed & Series A Accelerator cohort, which includes fifteen (15) new startups from around the world. The companies range in industry focus from stem cell research to clothing rental, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence platforms in both healthcare and music, app-based travel solutions, CBD products, digital marketing, and more.

“The sheer amount of demand that our Seed & Series A Accelerator program has received over the past quarter is staggering,” said Ryan Rafols, CEO of Newchip. “Startups from all over the world continue to knock on our doors because they need help and want to learn how to take their companies to the next level. With 2020 right around the corner, we are preparing to make an even bigger impact in the coming months and quarters across companies that are at a more advanced stage of development.”

The Newchip Accelerator was founded as a solution to the 99%-of-startups-fail equation, with its inaugural online accelerator program launching in April 2019. Since then, the Accelerator has hosted Seed & Series A cohorts in June, July, September, and October with plans to launch new cohorts in December 2019, January 2020, and ten additional cohorts across 2020. The focus at Newchip is to disrupt the global startup accelerator and fundraising industry by formalizing entrepreneur education and mentorship as well as opening access to neglected markets for investors around the globe.

Newchip is also preparing to host its Startup Expo Q1 from January 27-31, 2020. Similar to a demo-day, the Startup Expo is a week-long, multi-industry, online event where portfolio companies that successfully completed the Accelerator program pitch their businesses to the Newchip global investor community.



“As our relationships with key institutional investors around the world deepen, we increasingly look to elevate the rigor and standards to which we hold our Seed & Series A companies,” said Joshua Lawton-Belous, Co-Founder at Newchip, “Smart money is looking for new sources of deal flow that will diversify their portfolio exposure across industries around the world.”

Companies participating in the November 2019 Newchip Seed Accelerator include:



Medivizor (Tel-Aviv, Israel): Medivizor provides people with serious or chronic medical conditions all the cutting edge information they need know - personalized just for them.

Seven Seas Music (California, USA): Seven Seas Music is a music licensing and discovery platform that helps media professionals quickly stream and license authentic international music.

Amitruck (Nairobi, Kenya): Amitruck is an on-demand truck platform that enables customers to connect directly with truckers to meet their delivery needs.

JamFeed (Texas, USA): JamFeed is a customized music news app that keeps customers up-to-date with all of your favorite artists, bands, and festivals in real-time.

Pitch (California, USA): Pitch, a personal sing-along coach, will prep customers for a concert, sing with them in their car, and help them nail that karaoke party!

Lokals (Florida, USA): As the first peer-to-peer online marketplace, Lokals allows travellers to connect and book locals with intimate knowledge of their city, so that the local may show the traveller around.

UnCanny Wellness (Colorado, USA): UnCanny Wellness is committed to pushing the hemp-derived CBD industry forward by creating premium, innovative products for all to enjoy.

Thomalex (Florida, USA): Thomalex focuses on travel technology solutions and services for small and mid-sized corporate customers.

Quanvy (Nevada, USA): Quanvy enables businesses and advertisers to design event experiences with captivating virtual elements embedded in reality, to leave an impressionable mark on clients.

Dock411 (Illinois, USA): Dock411 is the only trucking app that helps drivers save time and money by showing them what to expect before they get there.

Auden Digital (Texas, USA): From delivering custom orders to managing entire technology projects, Auden Digital has the expertise to handle all marketing needs in one convenient location.

SevaMob (Georgia, USA): Atlanta-based Sevamob provides artificial intelligence (AI) enabled healthcare platform to organizations.

CarePICS (North Carolina, USA): CarePICS is a population health-management software company that provides tools and expertise to standardize wound measurement and optimize workflows.

The Mr. & Ms. Collection (California, USA): The Mr. & Ms. Collection is a clothing rental service that offers amazing styles shipped right to the customer's door.

Altis Biosystems (North Carolina, USA): Altis Biosystems is a biotechnology research tools company that is utilizing next generation stem cell technologies to test the effects of medicines, diseases, and more on human biology.

About Newchip Accelerator:

The Newchip Accelerator is an immersive, equity-free, online accelerator program for Early Stage to Series A startups serious about scaling their businesses to the next level. Participants engage in a comprehensive curriculum of training, 1-1 mentor sessions, Masterminds, and live classes to prepare them to raise investment capital from Angels, VC’s, and the crowd. Three core programs comprise the Newchip Accelerator: Bootcamp, Pre-Seed, Seed & Series A. Startups apply and are accepted into an appropriate Accelerator program based on the stage, traction, and trajectory of their business.



To apply for the Newchip Accelerator, please visit https://launch.newchip.com/.



