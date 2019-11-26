Nissan announces U.S. pricing for refreshed 2020 Rogue Sport

/EIN News/ -- QUICK TAKE:



Redesigned 2020 Rogue Sport exterior features new hood, bumper, V-motion grille and aggressive lighting with LED signature Daytime Running Lights

New 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheel design and two bold new exterior colors: Nitro Lime Metallic and Monarch Orange Metallic

Safety Shield ® 360 technologies now standard on all grade levels – includes Automatic Emergency Braking and Rear Automatic Braking

Standard 141-horsepower 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder, available Intelligent All-Wheel Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan today announced U.S. pricing for the newly redesigned 2020 Rogue Sport, which is on sale now at Nissan dealers nationwide. The 2020 Rogue is available in three well-equipped grade levels, S, SV and SL – each offered in front-wheel and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive configurations.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices1 for the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport:

Rogue Sport S FWD $23,240 USD Rogue Sport SV FWD $24,750 USD Rogue Sport SL FWD $28,450 USD Rogue Sport S AWD $24,590 USD Rogue Sport SV AWD $26,100 USD Rogue Sport SL AWD $29,800 USD

Destination and Handling $1,095.

About the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport

Slotted strategically between the Nissan Kicks and Rogue, Rogue Sport is a critical vehicle in Nissan’s popular CUV lineup. Most prominent among the 2020 Rogue Sport refinements is the new exterior design that offers a more technical feel – helping provide a greater separation from its Nissan Rogue stablemate. Key design elements include the fresh new front-end appearance, along with redesigned rear tail lamps. Trim level content and option packages have also been revised.

The advanced Nissan Safety Shield 360 technologies are now standard on all 2020 Rogue Sport models, including the base S grade. Part of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility strategy, Safety Shield 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning, radar-based Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and High Beam Assist.

The restyled Rogue Sport interior features updated trim finishers, while combining a wide-open feeling with areas for personal space. Seating includes a standard 6-way adjustable driver’s seat, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat, 60/40 split fold-down rear seat with rear seat center armrest and rear seat heating/cooling center console vents.

Behind the 2nd row seat is up to 22.9 cu. ft. of cargo space (up to 61.1 cu. ft. with the 2nd row seat folded down), accessible through the wide rear door. Rogue Sport also offers the innovative class-exclusive2 Divide-N-Hide® Cargo System, which is standard on SV and SL grades.

Other available technology includes ProPILOT Assist, Intelligent Driver Alertness3, Traffic Sign Recognition and Bose® Premium Audio System including subwoofer. Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, with a NissanConnect® 7.0-inch color touch-screen display, is standard on all grades. Also available are Nissan Door to Door Navigation and NissanConnect Services powered by SiriusXM® (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately).

The 2020 Rogue Sport is powered by a combination of a 141-horsepower 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder engine and Xtronic transmission with Eco Mode switch.

For more information on the 2020 Rogue Sport, along with the complete lineup of Nissan vehicles, please visit NissanNews.com .

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com , or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com .

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2018, the company sold 5.52 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.6 trillion yen. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance sold 10.76 million vehicles combined in calendar year 2018.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com . You can also follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube .

1. MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. Destination and handling $1,095.

2. AutoPacific segmentation. 2020 Rogue Sport SV vs. latest in-market competitors in XSUV Compact Class. Available feature. Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and distribution. Always secure all cargo. Heavy loading of the vehicle with cargo, especially on the roof, will affect the handling and stability of the vehicle. Based on manufacturers' websites.

3. It is the driver's responsibility to remain alert at all times. I-DA is only a warning to inform the driver of a potential lack of driver attention or drowsiness. It does not detect and provide an alert in every situation. See Owner’s Manual for details.

