LPL Financial Welcomes Canal View Financial Advisors™

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that Canal View Financial Advisors has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. The advisors reported having served approximately $350 million in brokerage and advisory assets*. They join from Ameriprise Financial.



The Canal View team includes financial advisors Richard Oaster, Chris Ginther, Kimberly Anderson, Vladimir Boulatnikov, John Kramer, Sandy Romeo and Ashley Standish, who have a combined 150 years’ experience and numerous designations including Certified Financial Planner, Certified Retirement Planning Counselor and Accredited Portfolio Management Advisor. They are assisted by four support staff members. Based in Pittsford, N.Y., with a satellite office in Dansville, N.Y., the firm is committed to developing long-term relationships while helping clients navigate today’s complex financial world.

The diverse group of advisors bring a wide range of expertise to the practice, with experience ranging from trust management to executive compensation plans. “We put a heavy focus on financial planning, working one-on-one with clients to understand their unique financial situations and define their personal goals. Then we devise a plan to help pursue those goals,” said “Rick” Oaster, who founded the practice in 2009 with Ginther.

The team chose LPL Financial in large part because of the enhanced technology resources the firm offers. “LPL has the tools and resources to support all levels of clientele. The products and solutions offered through LPL can help our most sophisticated clients with offerings that match their need,” Ginther said. “And overall, ClientWorks is a dynamic platform that will help us be more efficient in serving our clients. We appreciate the simplified processes, such as opening new accounts and client management, and integrated technology makes our work so much easier, so we don’t have to move from one system to another.”

The team also chose LPL for its M&A and capital resources that can help them take their practice to the next level. Oaster said, “We’d like to see our business move to a billion dollar firm within the next 10 years, and we see that happening through acquisition as well as organic growth. We believe LPL has scale and resources to help us get there.” The team plans to explore LPL’s end-to-end acquisition platform early next year, as they shift into growth mode once fully transitioned.

“We welcome the Canal View team to LPL,” said Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development. “LPL is not just a platform. We see our role as a partner to our advisors, providing more than just the investment platforms, but serving as an accelerator to their businesses by delivering the technology capabilities, strategic growth resources and the capital to move forward. We strive to make it easier for advisors to manage their practices so they can stay focused on building long-term value with their clients. We look forward to being a partner to Canal View Financial Advisors for many years to come.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

Canal View Financial Advisors and LPL Financial are separate entities.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

