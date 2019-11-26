MKS Instruments to Present at Upcoming Conferences

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, announced today that company management will be presenting at the following conferences:

NASDAQ 41st Investor Conference

The May Fair Hotel, London, England

Presentation Date & Time: Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. GMT (5:15 a.m. EST)

MKS participants: John T.C. Lee, President

David Ryzhik, Vice President, Investor Relations

Wells Fargo TMT Summit

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada

Presentation Date & Time: Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 3:20 p.m. PST (6:20 p.m. EST)

MKS participants: Seth Bagshaw, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

The presentations will be webcast live and available for a limited time in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.mksinst.com.

About MKS Instruments



MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, residual gas analysis, leak detection, control technology, ozone generation and delivery, power, reactive gas generation, vacuum technology, lasers, photonics, sub-micron positioning, vibration control, optics and laser-based manufacturing solutions. We also provide services relating to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. Our primary served markets include semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, research and defense. Additional information can be found at www.mksinst.com .

Investor Relations Contact :

David Ryzhik

Vice President, Investor Relations

Telephone: 978.557.5180

Email: david.ryzhik@mksinst.com



