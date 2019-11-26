B.O.S. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), a global provider of intelligent systems and services for production and logistics, reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Revenues for the third quarter grew by 3% to $7.9 million from $7.7 million in the comparable quarter last year. Revenues for the first nine months of 2019 grew by 4% to $24.5 million from $23.6 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Supply Chain division revenues for the third quarter of 2019 decreased slightly to $4.65 million as compared to $4.75 million in the third quarter of 2018. Supply Chain division revenues for the first nine months of 2019 grew by 6% to $14.2 million from $13.5 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Intelligent Robotics and RFID division revenues for the third quarter of 2019 grew by 9% to $3.3 million as compared to $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. Intelligent Robotics and RFID division revenues for the first nine months of 2019 were $10.3 million as compared to $10.2 million in the first nine months of 2018. The increase in revenues of the Intelligent Robotics and RFID division in the third quarter is attributed to the robotics line, which was acquired from Imdecol in June 2019. Currently, revenues attributed to the robotics line are recognized upon delivery.

Gross margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 17.3% as compared to 20.8% in the comparable quarter last year. Gross margin for the first nine months of 2019 was 19.5% as compared to 20.5% in the comparable period last year.

The Supply Chain division’s gross margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 17.1% as compared to 20.2% in the comparable quarter last year. However, the gross margin for the first nine months of 2019 increased to 19.4% as compared to 18.4% in the same period last year.

The Intelligent Robotics and RFID division’s gross margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 17.7% as compared to 21.4% in the comparable quarter last year. Gross margin for the first nine months of 2019 was 19.2% of revenues as compared to 23.1% in the comparable period last year. The decrease in gross margin is attributed mainly to the robotics line.

During the third quarter of 2019 the Company recorded a Goodwill write-off of $614,000 related to its robotics acquisition, which closed in June 2019. The Company expects to deduct the write-off amount from future earn-out payments, if any, that would otherwise have been payable to Imdecol for its robotics business.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $754,000 or ($0.18) per basic share as compared to net income of $216,000 or $0.06 per basic share in the third quarter of 2018. Net loss for the first nine months of 2019 was $578,000 or ($0.15) per basic share as compared to net income of $613,000 or $0.18 per basic share in the first nine months of 2018.

Non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $55,000 or ($0.01) per basic share as compared to non-GAAP net income of $249,000 or $0.07 per basic share in the comparable period last year. Net income on a non-GAAP basis for the first nine months of 2019 was $452,000 or $0.11 per basic share as compared to non-GAAP net income of $702,000 or $0.20 per basic share in the comparable period last year. A reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial results for the three months and the nine months ending September 30, 2019 is presented along with the GAAP financials at the end of this document.



Eyal Cohen, BOS’ Co-CEO and CFO, commented, “The performance of The Supply Chain division is currently surpassing our performance expectations. We believe it will continue to perform well as we move through the fourth quarter of 2019.

The performance of the Intelligent Robotics and RFID Division were below our expectations. Our financial results for the third quarter of 2019 were negatively impacted by the acquisition of Imdecol's Robotics business. While this development is disappointing, we are optimistic about the long-term benefits of the Robotics acquisition and believe that it will be the major growth engine for BOS in the coming years.. We are working extensively to improve the production efficiency of the Robotics business and are implementing a cost reduction plan to improve the profitability of our legacy RFID operations.

Yuval Viner, BOS’ Co-CEO, commented, “We view the U.S. market as the most attractive opportunity for our robotic businesses given the growing demand for increased automation in manufacturing and production settings.

Recently we received a $460,000 order for In Mold Label ("IML") robots from a Mexican plastic manufacturer that has several sites in North and South America, and earlier this year we received an $870,000 order for IML robots from a U.S. plastic manufacturer. With the addition of Imdecol, we acquired globally recognized IML robotic systems with proven capability to successfully integrate with plastic injection machines to provide automated in mold decorating. We currently have more than 500 installations of Imdecol IML robots worldwide, and believe we are well-positioned to aggressively market our capabilities to U.S. manufacturers that we are targeting as our primary market for IML robots. With this in mind, we are establishing a Dallas sales office with a dedicated U.S. sales manager, so that we may more readily capitalize on new opportunities in U.S. to increase our market share and drive growth.”

Outlook for the year 2019

Year 2019 revenues are expected to be $33 million,

Non-GAAP net income and earnings per basic share expected to be $550,000 or $0.14 per basic share.

"During the first quarter of 2020 we plan to provide guidance for the full year of 2020, as well as targets for the year 2021 that will reflect our expectations for effect of the strategic initiatives we are currently undertaking," Eyal Cohen concluded.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

BOS reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company’s presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company’s operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.



Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, failure to successfully integrate and achieve the potential benefits of the acquisition of the business operations of Imdecol Ltd., inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions and continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands Nine months ended

September 30, Three months ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 24,463 $ 23,557 $ 7,914 $ 7,714 Cost of revenues 19,709 18,736 6,542 6,110 Gross profit 4,754 4,821 1,372 1,604 Operating costs and expenses: Sales and marketing 2,907 2,726 1,008 879 General and administrative 1,632 1,301 474 451 Impairment of Goodwill 614 - 614 - Total operating costs and expenses 5,153 4,027 2,096 1,330 Operating income (loss) (399 ) 794 (724 ) 274 Financial expenses, net (240 ) (170 ) (111 ) (47 ) Income (loss) before taxes on income (639 ) 624 (835 ) 227 Taxes on income (tax benefit) (61 ) 11 (81 ) 11 Net income (loss) $ (578 ) $ 613 $ (754 ) $ 216 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.15 ) $ 0.18 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.06 Weighted average number of shares used in

computing basic net income (loss) per share 3,984 3,483 4,258 3,554 Weighted average number of shares used in

computing diluted net income (loss) per share 3,989 3,483 4,260 3,556





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,094 $ 1,410 Restricted bank deposits 330 332 Trade receivables 9,615 8,624 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,277 829 Inventories, net of advances 5,048 2,874 Total current assets 17,364 14,069 LONG-TERM ASSETS 153 177 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 1,292 1,108 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 803 - OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 982 81 GOODWILL 5,147 4,676 Total assets $ 25,741 $ 20,111





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short term bank loans and current maturities $ 1,002 $ 467 Operating lease liabilities, current 536 - Trade payables 6,386 4,106 Employees and payroll accruals 812 778 Deferred revenues 696 768 Advances net of inventory in progress 262 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 326 313 Total current liabilities 10,020 6,432 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loans, net of current maturities 2,201 1,867 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 356 - Accrued severance pay 279 301 Total long-term liabilities 2,836 2,168 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 12,885 11,511 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 25,741 $ 20,111





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands) Nine months ended

September 30, Three months ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net Income (loss) as reported $ (578 ) $ 613 $ (754 ) $ 216



Adjustments: Impairment of Goodwill 614 - 614 - Amortization of intangible assets 52 43 33 15 Stock based compensation 59 46 20 18 Cost associated with a special shareholders' meeting convened at the demand of an activist shareholder 88 - - - Imdecol' acquisition expenses 128 - - - Currency diff. due to operating lease liabilities * 89 - 32 - Total Adjustments 1,030 89 699 33 Net Income (loss) on a Non-GAAP basis $ 452 $ 702 $ (55 ) $ 249 Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.11 $ 0.20 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.07



*According to US GAAP, commencing January 1, 2019, operating lessees will no longer be provided with a source of off-balance-sheet financing and lessees must recognize lease assets and lease liabilities. Since the Company's operating lease liabilities are linked to the NIS, the devaluation of the US $ against the NIS caused a currency differences cost of $89,000 in the first nine months of 2019.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA (U.S. dollars in thousands) Nine months ended

September 30, Three months ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating income (loss) $ (399 ) $ 794 $ (724 ) $ 274 Add: Impairment of Goodwill 614 - 614 - Amortization of intangible assets 52 43 33 15 Stock based compensation 59 46 20 18 Depreciation 205 167 71 61 EBITDA $ 531 $ 1,050 $ 14 $ 368





SEGMENT INFORMATION (U.S. dollars in thousands) Intelligent

Robotics

and RFID

Division Supply

Chain

Solutions Intercompany Consolidated Intelligent

Robotics

and RFID

Division Supply

Chain

Solutions Intercompany Consolidated Nine months ended September 30,

2019 Three months ended September 30,

2019 Revenues $ 10,316 $ 14,251 $ (104 ) $ 24,463 $ 3,289 $ 4,635 $ (10 ) $ 7,914 Gross profit $ 1,984 $ 2,770 $ - $ 4,754 $ 580 $ 792 $ - $ 7,914





Intelligent

Robotics

and RFID

Division Supply

Chain

Solutions Intercompany Consolidated Intelligent

Robotics

and RFID

Division Supply

Chain

Solutions Intercompany Consolidated Nine months ended September 30,

2018 Three months ended September 30,

2018 Revenues $ 10,159 $ 13,491 $ (93 ) $ 23,557 $ 3,014 $ 4,751 $ (51 ) $ 7,714 Gross profit $ 2,342 $ 2,479 $ - $ 4,821 $ 646 $ 958 $ - $ 1,604







