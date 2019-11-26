Surge Logics Completes Development of Intake Logistics

Proprietary Sales and Customer Relationship Solution for Mass Tort Law Firms

/EIN News/ -- Memphis, TN, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Holdings, Inc. (“Surge”) (OTCQB: SURG), developer of the SurgePays™ Marketplace Network for convenience stores, bodegas and community markets that provide products to the underbanked, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Surge Logics, completed the development and launch of InTake Logistics, a proprietary sales and customer relationship solution for law firms specializing in mass tort lawsuits.





Carter Matzinger, President of Surge Logics, commented, “After months of development, we are excited to launch InTake Logistics, a proprietary CRM software solution that facilitates the entire process of delivering signed retainer services to law firms. This new software enables us to work with a broad range of attorneys that do not have the staff and infrastructure to handle the volume of qualified leads Surge Logics can generate while managing the work flow of converting those leads into signed clients for their contributions to mass tort cases.”

InTake Logistics is a custom developed sales and client management intake solution software for the purpose of procuring signed client retainer documents for attorneys that specialize in mass tort litigation.

“This is a great example of how our strategic equity stake in CenterCom Global is positively impacting not only our revenue, but our ability to scale the business for years to come. CenterCom’s ability to develop and support this platform, which now includes forty-two full-time staff members handling intake, reporting and technical support, streamline our operations for an efficient and productive workflow. Phase 2 of the development project will allow us to license the system, so attorneys can install our software to replace their existing in-house customer and document management platform. This should improve these firms’ efficiency and results, while increasing Surge Logics’ revenue,” stated Mr. Matzinger.

As disclosed in Surge’s most recent Quarterly Report, Surge Logic's gross revenue has grown to approximately $4.4 million (unaudited results through September 30, 2019) as compared to $1.5 million in gross revenue in 2018.

About Surge Holdings, Inc:

Surge Holdings, Inc. is a retail supply chain company that provides a virtual wholesale marketplace hub for retailers, as well as offers telecom services for low income customers and financial payment services for the unbanked and under-banked. Surge products are delivered through a nationwide network of convenience stores and corner markets connected to the recently launched SurgePays™ Network. ( https://surgepays.com ) This retail platform is designed to transform the traditional supply chain by providing local retailers seamless access to global products and to empower the corner store to select, order and fulfill delivery of wholesale goods from around the country. This platform also provides manufacturers a cost-effective and efficient platform to access point of sale retailers nationwide. For more information on Surge Holdings and its subsidiaries, please visit: https://surgeholdings.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: SURG@crescendo-ir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.