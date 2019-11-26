resTORbio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- resTORbio, Inc. (Nasdaq: TORC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines that target the biology of aging to prevent or treat aging-related diseases, today announced that management will present at two upcoming investor conferences:
Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Presentation Time: 8:00 a.m. ET
Location: Boston
Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2019
Presentation Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
Location: New York City
A live audio webcast of the presentations can be accessed on the Investors section of resTORbio’s website at http://ir.restorbio.com/investors. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.
About resTORbio
resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines that target the biology of aging to prevent or treat aging-related diseases. resTORbio’s lead program selectively inhibits TORC1, an evolutionarily conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including immune, neurologic and cardiac function. Learn more about resTORbio, Inc. at www.resTORbio.com.
Investor Contact
Lauren Stival
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
lauren.stival@sternir.com
Media Contact
Lauren Arnold
MacDougall
781-235-3060
larnold@macbiocom.com
