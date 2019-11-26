Voting Results from Constellium's Extraordinary General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) (the “Company”) announced that an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was held yesterday. The voting results for the proposals presented at the meeting have been published on our website ( https://www.constellium.com/about-constellium/governance ).



The General Meeting resolved, among other things, the approval of the Company’s transfer of its corporate seat from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to Paris, France, and the amendment of the Company’s articles of association in connection with such transfer.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.7 billion of revenue in 2018.

Ryan Wentling – Investor Relations

Phone: +1 443 988 0600

Investor-relations@constellium.com

Nicolas Brun – Communications

Phone: +33 1 73 01 46 13

nicolas.brun@constellium.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.