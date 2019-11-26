Widen Rolls Out Design Services for Digital Asset Management Customers

Widen design services elevates digital asset management (DAM) sites with beautiful design that enhances user experience and drives adoption

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wisc., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widen, a provider of digital asset management (DAM) software, today launched design services, a new offering that focuses on creating inviting, compelling designs for customer DAM sites. Widen is the first DAM vendor to assemble a design team that can help optimize site functionality and create on-brand assets for customers. In doing so, Widen design services helps improve user experience and drive adoption.



Launching a new DAM system can be a daunting process for even the most experienced DAM administrators. A new site requires configuration, a metadata taxonomy, and workflows, among other things. Often, designing dashboards, portals, and templates is put on the back burner. With outside help from Widen design services, the aesthetics of your site’s key brand touch points can still be prioritized.

Widen design services offers a range of options from simple graphic updates, to brand strategy, to full-scale creative. In all cases, Widen’s team works directly with customers to understand their objectives, define the project scope, and develop a plan. The more intensive projects include an upfront design workshop to develop or gain consensus about the look, feel, and expression of your brand. Widen design services is staffed with outstanding talent who have extensive knowledge of digital asset management as well as visual design.

“You want active users in your DAM site. You want people to engage with it,” said Nina Brakel-Schutt, Head of Creative and Brand Strategy at Widen. “And if you want user adoption to increase, you need to deliver an experience that’s memorable. The visual brand is a really clear and impactful way to enhance that experience.”

Global brands like BEAM Suntory and NKT have already worked with Widen design services to elevate the brand presentation of their DAM sites. To see the results and to learn more about Widen design services, visit https://www.widen.com/design-services .

About Widen

Established in 1948, Widen is a marketing technology company trusted by the world’s most recognized brands. Its high-performing software empowers organizations in today’s digital economy to create impactful, measurable, and consistent brand experiences. The platform spans brand management, content lifecycle management, video, and creative management solutions. To date, Widen has enabled 500,000+ marketers, content creators, and technologists at over 600 global brands to connect with target audiences through the use of content. Customers include Progressive, Zippo, Energizer, Trek, Zeiss, Salvation Army, Citizen Watch, the Atlanta Falcons, Carnival Cruise Line, Yankee Candle, FINCA, and many more.

Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, USA and with a European office in London, UK, Widen has the highest customer loyalty in the digital asset management (DAM) industry. Widen’s award-winning culture is recognized for its investments in employee well-being and dedication to serving local communities. To learn more about Widen, visit www.widen.com .

Contact:

Jake Athey

VP Marketing and Customer Experience

Widen

608-443-5472

jathey@widen.com



