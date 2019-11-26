Molecular Templates to Present at Two December Investor Conferences
/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Templates, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTEM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of the Company’s proprietary engineered toxin bodies (ETBs), which are differentiated, targeted, biologic therapeutics for cancer, today announced that Eric Poma, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, and the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference.
Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Time: 3:05pm Eastern Time
Webcast: Click here for webcast
Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, December 5, 2019
Time: 1:50pm Eastern Time
Webcast: Click here for webcast
About Molecular Templates
Molecular Templates is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on the discovery and development of differentiated, targeted, biologic therapeutics for cancer. We believe our proprietary biologic drug platform technology, referred to as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, provides a differentiated mechanism of action that may address some of the limitations associated with currently available cancer therapeutics. ETBs utilize a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit, or SLTA, a ribosome inactivating bacterial protein, that can be targeted to specifically destroy cancer cells.
Investor Contact:
Adam Cutler
Chief Financial Officer
adam.cutler@mtem.com
862-204-4006
