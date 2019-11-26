Molecular Templates to Present at Two December Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Templates, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTEM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of the Company’s proprietary engineered toxin bodies (ETBs), which are differentiated, targeted, biologic therapeutics for cancer, today announced that Eric Poma, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, and the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference.



Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Time: 3:05pm Eastern Time

Webcast: Click here for webcast

Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2019

Time: 1:50pm Eastern Time

Webcast: Click here for webcast

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on the discovery and development of differentiated, targeted, biologic therapeutics for cancer. We believe our proprietary biologic drug platform technology, referred to as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, provides a differentiated mechanism of action that may address some of the limitations associated with currently available cancer therapeutics. ETBs utilize a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit, or SLTA, a ribosome inactivating bacterial protein, that can be targeted to specifically destroy cancer cells.

Investor Contact:



Adam Cutler

Chief Financial Officer

adam.cutler@mtem.com

862-204-4006

Source: Molecular Templates, Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.