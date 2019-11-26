Xyntek Partners with Nymi, Adding Wearable Biometric Devices to Their Biometric Authentication Platform

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xyntek Incorporated, a global leader in pharmaceutical and life sciences automation and IT solutions, recently signed a partnership agreement with Nymi, expanding their Turnkey Biometrics Authentication Platform to include wearable technology. Nymi Bands join an already impressive list of iris and fingerprint scanning technologies that Xyntek integrates into business-critical operations and processes.



These solutions bring significant improvements and efficiencies to complex and GxP controlled laboratory, manufacturing, and healthcare processes that require user authentication and electronic signatures in order to review and approve completion of critical process steps. Nymi’s unique wearable authentication solution, activated by a user’s biometrics, keeps workers continuously authenticated to facilitate rapid logins/e-signatures with just a tap of their wrist.

“In the past, a user’s identity was verified based on what we know, such as our username, passwords, and PINs, or what we have, such as ID and access cards,” said Mac Hashemian, P.E., CEO of Xyntek. “Biometric authentication enables user identification based on who we are by using unique physical characteristics like iris patterns and fingerprints to allow access to extremely sensitive systems, information and/or environments. With digital transformation and the push for mobility, we now have to factor in ‘what extends us’ to this equation. The Nymi Biometric wearable technology offers an additional level of flexibility that provides operators with a more efficient way to achieve compliance and security without compromising productivity.”

Xyntek’s platform is built around a high-availability centralized authentication service which transforms a user’s biometric identity into their enterprise account credentials in seconds. Xyntek’s platform supports all standard biometric devices, including fingerprints and iris scanners. This new partnership will add wearable technology, Nymi bands, to the platform.

“We are excited to be working closely with Xyntek and integrating the Nymi bands into Xyntek’s portfolio of solutions and services,” said Nymi’s Vice President, Andrew Foxcroft. “There are many use cases in the Life Sciences GxP environments that can benefit from wearable authentication devices. By combining our technology with Xyntek’s Biometric Authentication Platform, we can address a number of important use cases featuring enterprise authentication that delivers data integrity and security, allowing highly regulated industries to achieve compliance and productivity.”

About Xyntek



Founded in 1986 by a group of Real-Time Automation & System Solution Engineers, Xyntek, Inc. is a Global Leader in Real-Time IT and Industrial Automation solutions. Xyntek’s business is based on providing high-end technical solutions & services that allow our customers to maximize the benefits of IT and Automation technologies, while adhering with regulatory mandates. Our core technologies include: Collaborative Robots; Advanced and AI Machine vision; Big Data and Analytics; Manufacturing Operations Management; Industrial Internet of Things – IOT Edge; Biometrics; Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality.



About Nymi

Assuring it’s you. Assuring the human shouldn’t be hard. It shouldn’t be hard for you or your team, but it is. Today’s solutions are incomplete and fall short of ensuring that you have the proper people performing the actions that the business intended. Weak passwords, shared credentials, and lost badges all challenge the integrity of data in complex manufacturing facilities. As the march towards Industry 4.0 continues, and the Industrial Internet of Things sees more and more connected devices on the shop floor, the need for non-repudiable authentication is becoming greater and greater. Our latest offering, Nymi Enterprise Edition is tailor made to deliver on the security and compliance mandate that our customers face every day.

