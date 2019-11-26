XACT Robotics Debuts its Robotic Technology at RSNA 2019

- First hands-free robotic system combines image-based planning and navigation with instrument insertion and steering of various instruments to a desired target across an array of clinical applications and indications -

/EIN News/ -- HINGHAM, Mass. and CAESAREA, Israel, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XACT Robotics™ Ltd. today announced it will debut its first-to-market hands-free robotic technology at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2019 Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL on December 1 – 6, 2019. XACT Robotics will be exhibiting at booth #1650 located in the First-Time Exhibitor Pavilion where attendees will have access to:



Interactive demos of the XACT Robotics’ hands-free technology

Face time with Nahum Goldberg, MD, Ph.D. (Jerusalem, Israel) and Sebastian Flacke, MD, Ph.D. (Burlington, MA) sharing their early experiences with the XACT Robotic System

In addition, XACT was selected to present its robotic technology at the Innovation Theater, booth #4700, on Monday, December 3rd at 3 PM Central Standard Time (CST).

“Following our recent FDA clearance and latest financing round to support commercialization of our robotic system, RSNA is the natural venue for us to debut our transformational technology,” said Brian Allen, VP Sales & Marketing, XACT Robotics.

XACT Robotics is advancing the field of radiology, pioneering the first hands-free robotic system, combining image-based planning and navigation with instrument insertion and steering capabilities, to democratize percutaneous interventional procedures. The XACT Robotics’ technology is designed to be compatible with a broad range of imaging modalities, capable of delivering various instruments to a desired target for a wide range of clinical applications and indications with unprecedented Accuracy, Consistency, and Efficiency (ACE)TM. For further RSNA related information, please visit our page on the RSNA website here .

Founded by Harel Gadot, a renowned entrepreneur in the MedTech robotics space, XACT Robotics’ technology is based on research originally conducted at the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, by Prof. Moshe Shoham, founder of Mazor Robotics (acquired by Medtronic in 2018).

About XACT Robotics

Founded in 2013, XACT Robotics Ltd., is a privately held company with offices in Hingham, MA, and Caesarea, Israel. XACT Robotics is pioneering the first hands-free robotic system, combining image-based planning and navigation with instrument insertion and steering capabilities to democratize interventional medicine for multiple stakeholders including technologists, doctors, health system providers, payors and patients, delivering accurate, consistent and efficient results for percutaneous interventional radiology procedures.

