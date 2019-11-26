World Bone Densitometer Market Analysis (2019-2024) by Type, Application, End-user & Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bone Densitometer Market by Type (DEXA, Peripheral [Radiography, Quantitative Absorptiometer]), Application (Osteopenia & Osteoporosis, Cystic Fibrosis, CKD, Rheumatoid Arthritis), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Centres) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The bone densitometers market is projected to reach USD 311 million by 2024 from USD 247 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period



The growth in the bone densitometers market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and the rising geriatric population. However, factors such as the high cost of bone densitometers and low awareness are expected to hinder the growth of this market.



The dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scanners segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



Based on the type, the bone densitometers market is segmented into dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scanners and peripheral bone densitometers. The dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scanners segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the bone densitometers market during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is attributed to their advantages over peripheral bone densitometers. Moreover, results obtained from DXA scanners can be interpreted using WHO scores for greater accuracy, which accounts for their high use.



The osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018



On the basis of application, the bone densitometers market has been segmented into osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis, body composition measurement, rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis, cystic fibrosis diagnosis, and chronic kidney disease diagnosis. The osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. This can be attributed to the growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of osteoporosis, the increasing risk of osteoporosis in menopausal women, and the growing global incidence of fragility fractures.



In 2018, the hospitals & speciality clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the market



Based on end-user, the bone densitometers market is segmented into hospitals & speciality clinics, diagnostic & imaging centres, and other end users. In 2018, hospitals & speciality clinics accounted for the largest share of the bone densitometers market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The majority of bone density scans are performed in hospitals owing to the higher preference of patients for hospital-based treatment monitoring for diseases such as cystic fibrosis, chronic kidney diseases, and osteoporosis.



North America is expected to hold the largest share for players operating in the bone densitometers market



North America accounted for the largest share of the bone densitometers market in 2018. Factors such as high consumer awareness, increase in healthcare expenditure, increasing the prevalence of osteoporosis, and the presence of key market players in the region are among the few factors expected to contribute to the growth of this market.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global bone densitometers market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions by type, application, end-user, and region.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the new product, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global bone densitometers market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and services of leading players in the global bone densitometers market

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Bone Densitometers: Market Overview

4.2 Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.3 Regional Mix: Market (2019-2024)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Rising Incidence of Osteoporosis

5.2.2 Rising Geriatric Population

5.2.3 Rising Prevalence of Kidney Disease

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 High Cost of Bone Densitometers

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.4.1 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

5.5 Market Challenges

5.5.1 Lack of Access to Diagnostics

5.5.2 Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

5.5.3 Hospital Budget Cuts



6 Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry Scanners

6.2.1 DXA Examinations are the Gold Standard of Osteoporosis Diagnostics

6.3 Peripheral Bone Densitometers

6.3.1 Quantitative Ultrasound Scanners

6.3.1.1 Radiation-Free and Inexpensive Nature Will Support Market Growth of These Devices

6.3.2 Radiographic Absorptiometry Scanners

6.3.2.1 Ra Scanners are Turning Obsolete Due to Their Low Efficacy



7 Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Osteoporosis & Osteopenia Diagnosis

7.2.1 Osteoporosis & Osteopenia Diagnosis is the Largest Application Segment in the Bone Densitometers Market

7.3 Cystic Fibrosis Diagnosis

7.3.1 People Affected By Cystic Fibrosis are at High Risk of Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, Owing to Which They are Recommended to Undergo Bone Density Tests

7.4 Chronic Kidney Disease Diagnosis

7.4.1 Rising Geriatric Population and the Subsequent Growth in the Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Diseases to Support Market Growth

7.5 Body Composition Measurement

7.5.1 Growing Focus on Athlete Performance is A Major Factor Driving the Growth of This Market Segment

7.6 Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis

7.6.1 Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients are at A High Risk of Osteoporosis and Osteoporotic Fractures



8 Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

8.2.1 Hospitals & Specialty Clinics are the Largest End Users of Bone Densitometers

8.3 Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

8.3.1 Increasing Number of Private Imaging Centers to Support Market Growth

8.4 Other End Users



9 Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 The US Dominates the North American Bone Densitometers Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 The Rising Geriatric Population to Support Market Growth

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Osteoporosis to Drive Market Growth in Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure in France to Boost the Adoption of Bone Densitometers

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 Increasing Number of Fragility Fracture Cases to Drive the Growth of the Market

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Large Geriatric Population in the Country & Subsequent Increase in the Prevalence of Age-Related Chronic Conditions to Drive Market Growth

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Increasing Incidence of Orthopedic Conditions to Drive the Market for Bone Densitometers in Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Japan is the Largest Market for Bone Densitometers in the APAC

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 The Chinese Market is Driven By Rising Geriatric Population and Growing Healthcare Access

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Rising Osteoporosis & Osteoarthritis Rates Have Supported the Demand for Bone Densitometers in India

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Efforts to Close the Care Gap and Increase Healthcare Accessibility are Supporting Market Growth in Latam

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 MEA Presents Unsaturated Markets, But Political Instability has Hindered Market Growth



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 GE Healthcare

11.2 Hologic, Inc.

11.3 OSI Systems, Inc.

11.4 Diagnostic Medical Systems Group

11.5 Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd.

11.6 Beammed, Ltd.

11.7 Echolight S.P.A

11.8 Scanflex Healthcare AB

11.9 Medonica Co., Ltd.

11.10 Eurotec Medical Systems S.R.L.

11.11 Ampall Co., Ltd.

11.12 L'acn L'accessorio Nucleare S.R.L

11.13 Shenzen Xray Electric Co., Ltd.

11.14 Yozma Bmtech Co., Ltd.

11.15 Other Major Companies

11.15.1 Nanoomtech Co., Ltd.

11.15.2 Osteosys Corporation

11.15.3 Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

11.15.4 Xianyang Kanrota Digital Ultrasound System, Co., Ltd.

11.15.5 Xingaoyi Co., Ltd.

11.15.6 Anjue Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.



