Verit Advisors® Completes ESOP Transaction for W&W Glass

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO, IL ­— Verit Advisors®, a Chicago-based investment banking firm, advised W&W Glass, Inc. on ESOP transaction alternatives, which ultimately led to W&W Glass becoming a 100% ESOP-owned company. W&W Glass is based in New York and is the leading contractor for the New York City construction market in the installation of complex curtain wall façade systems and custom all-glass enclosures. Verit provided expertise in ESOP structuring, valuation and debt capital markets, allowing W&W Glass to evaluate and execute the optimal transition alternative.

Managing Partner at W&W Glass Jeff Haber stated “We chose Verit advisors based on their depth of knowledge and experience in the ESOP space. We are excited to have completed this transaction that will allow W&W Glass to keep its core values of service and quality for many years to come”

Verit Advisors Vice President Jake Cravens said “It was an honor for Verit to collaborate with the shareholders to transition to 100% ESOP. It achieved the Habers’ long-term planning objectives while creating a significant upside opportunity for the employees. The ESOP was the perfect solution to set up W&W Glass for sustainable success in its next chapter.”

About Verit Advisors LLC

Verit Advisors unites sophisticated investment banking capabilities with a client centric boutique, fluent in ESOPs, debt capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and valuation services. Integrity, teamwork, service, and innovation are at the heart of the organization, as Verit strives to provide unparalleled advice and custom solutions to its clients. Mary Josephs founded Verit Advisors in 2009. Josephs and her team are considered to be one of the foremost experts in ESOP transactions and middle market strategic alternatives.

About W&W Glass, Inc.

W&W Glass, Inc. is a family owned business with a 70-year history in the metal and glass industry. The company is one of the largest metal and glass companies in the New York metropolitan area and the largest supplier of structural glass systems in the country. With over two decades of experience in the design and installation of various building enclosure systems including, stick built curtain walls, pre-glazed unitized curtain walls, Pilkington Planar™ structural glass facades and custom metal and glass enclosure systems. W&W consistently is the largest employer of glaziers in the NY metropolitan area.

Pat Eichten
Verit Advisors, LLC
marketing@verit.com



