OJ L304 corrosion resistant steels initiation

(2)

The product concerned by the possible circumvention is flat-rolled products of iron or alloy steel or non-alloy steel; aluminium killed; plated or coated by hot dip galvanisation with zinc and/or with aluminium, and no other metal; chemically passivated; containing by weight: 0,015 % or more but not more than 0,170 % of carbon, 0,015 % or more but not more than 0,100 % of aluminium, not more than 0,045 % of niobium, not more than 0,010 % of titanium and not more than 0,010 % of vanadium; presented in coils, cut-to-length sheets and narrow strips. The following products are excluded: — of stainless steel, of silicon-electrical steel, and of high-speed steel, — not further worked than hot-rolled or cold-rolled (cold-reduced). The product concerned is currently falling under CN codes ex 7210 41 00, ex 7210 49 00, ex 7210 61 00, ex 7210 69 00, ex 7212 30 00, ex 7212 50 61, ex 7212 50 69, ex 7225 92 00, ex 7225 99 00, ex 7226 99 30 and ex 7226 99 70 (TARIC codes: 7210410020, 7210490020, 7210610020, 7210690020, 7212300020, 7212506120, 7212506920, 7225920020, 7225990022, 7225990092, 7226993010, 7226997094) and originating in in the People’s Republic of China (‘the product concerned’). This is the product to which the measures that are currently in force apply. The product under investigation for possible circumvention is certain corrosion resistant steels. These are flat-rolled products of iron or alloy steel or non-alloy steel; plated or coated by hot dip galvanisation with zinc and/or aluminium and/or magnesium, whether or not alloyed with silicon; chemically passivated; with or without any additional surface treatment such as oiling or sealing; containing by weight: not more than 0,5 % of carbon, not more than 1,1 % of aluminium, not more than 0,12 % of niobium, not more than 0,17 % of titanium and not more than 0,15 % of vanadium; presented in coils, cut-to-length sheets and narrow strips, currently falling under CN codes ex 7210 41 00, ex 7210 49 00, ex 7210 61 00, ex 7210 69 00, ex 7210 90 80, ex 7212 30 00, ex 7212 50 61, ex 7212 50 69, ex 7212 50 90, ex 7225 92 00, ex 7225 99 00, ex 7226 99 30, ex 7226 99 70 (TARIC codes: 7210410030, 7210490030, 7210610030, 7210690030, 7210908092, 7212300030, 7212506130, 7212506930, 7212509014, 7212509092, 7225920030, 7225990023, 7225990041, 7225990093, 7226993030, 7226997013, 7226997093), originating in the People’s Republic of China (‘the product under investigation’). The following products are excluded: — of stainless steel, of silicon-electrical steel, and of high-speed steel, — not further worked than hot-rolled or cold-rolled (cold-reduced), — the product concerned as defined in recital 2 above.