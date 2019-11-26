Angola hosts meeting for implementation of UNIVISA

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 26 - Representatives of the Pilot Group of Southern African countries will meet as from this Tuesday in Angola to assess the consolidation of security aspects within the framework of the implementation of the Single Tourism Visa (UNIVISA). ,

A note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that this technical meeting, set to end on Friday, also aims to analyze the Draft Agreement of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) which establishes the Single Tourism Visa.

UNIVISA was conceived in 1999 by the Southern African Regional Tourism Organization, whose objective is to promote tourism in the SADC region, in order to facilitate the movement of international tourists in the Southern African Region.

The last SADC Ministerial Committee Meeting, in 2008, approved the creation of a group formed by Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe to join the UNIVISA Pilot Working Group for its Implementation in the region.

Currently seven SADC member states are part of this evaluation team, namely Angola, South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Eswatine and Lesotho.

