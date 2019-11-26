/EIN News/ -- Press Release, Helsinki, 26 November 2019 at 12.30 pm (EET)

Nexstim has received four new NBS System orders in October-November

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it has received four new NBS System orders in October and November 2019.

The orders have come from four different clinics located in the United States, Russia, Finland and Germany.

Nexstim’s NBS System is using the unique SmartFocus® nTMS technology developed by the company. It is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

NBS system is used, for example, in planning neurosurgery or radiation therapy after a patient has had a diagnosis of a brain tumour or other disorder: When the lesion is thought to be close to functional areas of the brain—such as those responsible for speech production and limb movement —the brain maps generated with NBS can be invaluable when deciding the best, personalised treatment option for the patient.

Martin Jamieson, CEO of Nexstim, commented: “These new orders from four different countries show the strong foothold Nexstim has worldwide in the field of neurosurgery. Several world-leading neurosurgical institutions rely on our NBS system with SmartFocus® nTMS technology—this tells about its distinctives capabilities in personalising the stimulation target for each patient.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Martin Jamieson, CEO

+44 771 516 3942

martin.jamieson@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com



Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.