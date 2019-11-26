RADA to Present at the LD Micro Conference
/EIN News/ -- NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) today announced that it will present at the LD Micro Conference at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.
RADA’s CEO, Mr. Dov Sella is scheduled to present on December 10, 2019 at 11:20am. He will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. To register for the conference and for one-on-one meetings, please contact the conference organizers at LD Micro or the investor relations team at RADA.
About RADA
RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The Company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection and counter-drone applications.
|Company Contact:
Avi Israel, CFO
Tel: +972-9-892-1111
mrkt@rada.com
www.rada.com
|Investor Relations Contact:
GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft/Gavriel Frohwein
Tel: 1 646 688 3559
rada@gkir.com
