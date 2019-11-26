Global Touch Screen Display Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025
Touch Screen Display market worldwide is projected to grow by US$43.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.6%.
Gas Pumps, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8 Billion by the year 2025, Gas Pumps will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.9 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Gas Pumps will reach a market size of US$478.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:
- 3M Company (USA)
- Atmel Corporation (USA)
- Corning, Inc. (USA)
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (USA)
- Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (Korea)
- Microsoft Corporation (USA)
- Synaptics, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Rapid Transition towards a Digital World and Increasing Use of Displays for Day-to-Day Interactions Drive Growth in Touch Screen Display Market
- Competition
- Global Infrared Touch Screen Display Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E
- Global 4K Ultra HD Interactive Touch Screen Display Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E
- Global Touch Screen Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Touch Screen Display Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Retail Touch Screen Display Market: Significant Growth Potential
- Touch Screen Kiosks Transform Retail Industry, Present Significant Potential for Other Industries
- Advantages of Interactive Touch Screen Displays for Retail Kiosks
- Large Touchscreen Kiosks Offer Bigger Advantages for Retailers
- Touch Screen Kiosks Become a Hit for Marketing and Advertising
- Touch Screen Displays Simplify Human-Machine Interactions in Demanding Industrial Applications
- Rising Demand for Multi-touch Screen Displays Augurs Well for Touch Screen Display Market
- Multi-Touch Screen Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Application for 2019E
- 4K Ultra HD Interactive Touch Screen Display Market
- Increasing Penetration of Mobile Devices: Enormous Growth Potential for with Touch Screen Displays Market
- Global Market for Mobile Phone Touch Screens: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2018 and 2022
- Stable Growth in Smartphone Sales: An Indicator of Demand Patterns in Touch Screen Display Market
- Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2016 through 2024
- Despite Declining Sales, Forecasts for Marginal Recovery of Tablet Shipments Augurs Well for Touch Screen Displays Market
- Global Shipments of Tablets in Million Units for 2014 through Q1 2019
- Touch Screen ATMs Transform Banking Operations
- Worldwide ATM Installed Base in Millions for the Years 2018, 2019 and 2021
- Advent of Next Generation ATMs Enhances Need for Better Touch Screen Displays
- Touch Screen Display Continues to Rank as the Leading HMI for Automotive Industry
- Touch Screen Display Leads the Global Automotive HMI Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Product for 2019 and 2025
- Increasing Shift towards Smart Displays in Automotive Sectors Fuels Demand for Touch Screen Displays
- Automobile Production Trends Set the Tone for Touch Screen Displays Market
- World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the Period 2015-2023
- Improvements in Haptics Feedback: An Important Aspect for Touch Screen Displays
- Innovations & Advancements
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Touch Screen
- A Historical Journey of Touch Screen Technology
- Types of Touch Screen Technologies
- A Comparison of Touch Screen Technologies
- Components of Touch Screen
- Features of Touch Screen
- Advantages of Touch Screen Displays
- Applications of Touch Screen
- Dual Touchscreen Technology
- Multi-touch Screen or Plural Touch Technology
- Applications of Multi-Touch Screen Technology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Touch Screen Display Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Touch Screen Display Market in North America: Rising Use of Smart Products Spurs Growth
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Touch Screen Display Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u0iaoz
