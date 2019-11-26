Global Automated Microscopy Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Microscopy - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automated Microscopy market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.1%.



Optical Microscopes, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4 Billion by the year 2025, Optical Microscopes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$160.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$412 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Optical Microscopes will reach a market size of US$323.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$599 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Asylum Research, an Oxford Instruments Company (USA)

Bruker Corporation (USA)

Carl Zeiss AG (Germany)

FEI Company (USA)

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan)

Nikon Corporation (Japan)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Indispensable Importance of Microscopy in Modern Day Science Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth & Evolution of Advanced Automated Microscopy

Focus on Enhancing Laboratory Efficiencies Including Resource Use & Reducing Process Related Costs Drives the Adoption of Automated Microscopy

Strong Global Spending on R&D & the Ensuing Mushrooming of Biotech, Pharma & Healthcare Companies to Benefit Growth in the Market

Spurred On by Sustainable Development Goals & the Importance of Research as the Backbone of Innovation to Compete With Global Standards, Rising Global R&D Investments to Benefit Demand for Advanced Microcopy Solutions: Global Gross Spending on R&D (In US$ Billion & as % of GDP by Select Country for the Year 2019

Rise of Infectious Diseases & the Need for Robust Diagnosis to Drive Opportunities for Advanced Microscopy in Infectious Disease Testing

Emerging and Re-Emerging Infectious Diseases & the Ensuing Focus on Rapid Pathogen Identification to Benefit Demand for Advanced Microscopy: Global Infectious Disease Burden: Global Infectious Disease Burden (In Million disability-adjusted life year (DALY) for the Year 2018 by Disease Category

High Throughput Live Cell Imaging Drives Opportunities in Clinical Research

Growing Significance of Live Cell Imaging in Cell Biology, Stem Cells & Drug Discovery Research Projects to Spur Investments in Enabling Instruments such as Automated Microscopy: Global Market for Live Cell Imaging (In US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Growing Investments in High-throughput (HTS) Research Drives the Commercial Value of Quantitative Automated Microscopy

Robust Market for High-Throughput Screening (HTS) to Expand the Addressable Market Opportunity for Automated Microscopy: Global HTS Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Robust Investments in Nanotechnology Research & the Ensuing Need for Visualization at the Nanoscale Drives the Addressable Market Opportunity for Automated Microscopy

Expanding Market for Nanotechnology & the Ensuing Spurt in R&D Investments Bodes Well for the Growth of Automated Microscopy Which are Essential Tools in Nanomaterials Characterization: Global Market Opportunity for Nanotechnology (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Industrial Microscopy to Benefit From the Growing Importance of Innovation in the Highly Competitive Manufacturing Industry and the Ensuing Focus on Industrial R&D

Growing Investments in Manufacturing R&D Coupled with the Emphasis on Identifying Microscopic Material Defects to Build a Better Manufacturing Process to Push Up the Importance of Industrial Microscopy: % Global Share of R&D Spending by Manufacturing Sector for the Year 2018

Microscopy Analysis of Metals & Materials Becomes Increasingly Important as Material Science Races Ahead to Meet Evolving Engineering Goals

Growing Importance of Value Added Materials in Industrial Manufacturing/Engineering & the Ensuing Increase in R&D Investments in Material Sciences to Benefit Demand for Automated Microcopy: Global Market for Advanced Materials (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

The Age of Miniaturization & Microelectronics Spurs the Importance of Microscopy in Semiconductors Manufacturing & Process Control

Inspection in Semiconductor Manufacturing Becomes a Critical Process Supported by Miniaturization of Electronics, Shrinking of Chip Feature Size: Reduction in Semiconductor Manufacturing Process Size (In nm) from Year 2000 to 2022

Manufacturing & Fabrication Complexities Posed by the Growing Pressure to Reduce Wafer Thickness to Spur Opportunities for Semiconductor Microscopy: Wafer Thickness (In m) for the Years 2010 through 2022

Instrumentation Complexities & High Costs Represent the Two Main Challenges to Growth & Technology Adoption

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



