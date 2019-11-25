OmniComm Systems Releases IRTMaster Version 5.2, a Customizable Interactive Response Technology System for Streamlined Clinical Trial and Supply Management

/EIN News/ -- OmniComm’s IRTMaster Features Configurable, Pre-Validated Modules to Accelerate Trial Development

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OmniComm Systems, Inc., an Anju Software Company and leading strategic software solutions provider to the life sciences industry, announced today its release of IRTMaster Version 5.2, an enhanced product offering to complement their comprehensive eClinical suite. IRTMaster is a fully configurable Interactive Responsive Technology (IRT) system that enables subject screening and randomization, clinical supply management, and investigational product assignment at designated drug dispensing visits. Its unique IRTBuilder workflow allows a single user to implement protocol-specific requirements through a collection of configurable, pre-validated modules without custom programming, dramatically shortening timelines for initial builds and mid-study change requirements.

IRTMaster by itself offers a choice of randomization methodologies (including permuted block, dynamic minimization and Zelen), use of multiple warehouses for managing site supplies, configurable user interface in multiple languages, email notifications and alerts, and streamlined user administration enabling management of multiple studies under a single logon. The system integrates seamlessly with TrialMaster® EDC with near-real-time, bi-directional integration, allowing data to pass back and forth, eliminating redundancy in data entry for investigative sites. IRTMaster’s ability to act as a stand-alone system or in conjunction with TrialMaster EDC makes it a desirable solution for customers who require flexibility and scalability in their clinical trial development.

“IRTMaster is specifically designed to reduce the burden of setting up randomization and managing drug supplies within a clinical trial,” said Stephen Johnson, chief revenue officer at OmniComm. “This next generation IRT solution is fully self-service, allowing our clients to either set up randomization and drug shipments on their own, or as a service leveraging our expert clinical analysts. Either way, the configurable and pre-validated modules significantly shorten the time it takes to implement compared to competing IRT solutions.”

IRTMaster joins TrialMaster, TrialOne®, AutoEncoder and Acuity as one of OmniComm’s principal offerings available through their fully hosted Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model or Enterprise Enablement deployment model, and supported by their in-house, round-the-clock customer support team.

OmniComm Systems, an Anju Software Company, is a healthcare technology company that provides web-based electronic data capture and eClinical solutions and related value-added services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies, contract research organizations and other clinical trial sponsors principally located in the United States, Europe and East Asia. OmniComm’s proprietary EDC and eClinical software applications – TrialMaster®, TrialOne®, eClinical Suite, Promasys®, IRTMaster, AutoEncoder and Acuity – allow clinical trial sponsors and investigative sites to securely collect, validate, transmit and analyze clinical trial data. OmniComm is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Anju Software, Inc. is a leading provider of comprehensive software solutions to the life sciences industry that provides an integrated platform spanning clinical operations, medical affairs and commercial divisions, including integrated data intelligence. Anju is a privately owned, Abry Partners portfolio company.

