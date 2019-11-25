Qlarant Selected by IPRO to support QIN-QIO Task Order

/EIN News/ -- Easton, MD, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 8, 2019, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded a five-year contract to IPRO to serve as a regional Quality Innovation Network – Quality Improvement Organization (QIN-QIO) under the recently launched 12th Statement of Work. Qlarant has been chosen as a subcontractor to IPRO to support this important effort.

QIN-QIOs serving under the 12th Statement of Work will provide targeted assistance to nursing homes and communities with small and rural practices, those serving the most vulnerable populations, and those in need of customized quality improvement. Through this body of work, CMS is focusing on results, protecting taxpayer dollars, and most importantly, ensuring the safety and quality of care delivered to every Medicare beneficiary.

“We are pleased and grateful to be part of the IPRO QIN-QIO” says Dr. Ronald Forsythe, Jr., CEO of Qlarant. “Such important work will make a dramatic difference in our healthcare system and the many lives it affects.”

Under the award made this month by CMS IPRO, working with Healthcentric Advisors and Qlarant, will direct Medicare quality improvement work in New York, New Jersey and Ohio; all six New England states (Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island); as well as Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia.

The IPRO and Qlarant teams will be responsible improving quality in poor-performing nursing homes, as well as small and rural communities and those serving vulnerable populations by:

Improving Behavioral Health Outcomes – Including Opioid Misuse

Increasing Patient Safety

Increasing Chronic Disease Self-Management

Increasing the Quality of Care Transitions

Improving Nursing Home Quality

About Qlarant

Qlarant is a not-for-profit nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste & abuse, improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Solutions are customized state and federal agencies as well as industries across the nation. The Qlarant Foundation is the mission arm of the organization and provides grants to services provided in underserved communities. Qlarant employs nearly 500 people and has a 45-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. Qlarant is a licensed AgileCxO Transformation Partner www.qlarant.com

Attachment

Pat Boos Qlarant 410-819-3553 boosp@qlarant.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.