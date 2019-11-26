Myrtle Beach’s Leading Golf Package Providers Unveil Stunning Black Friday Specials

The holiday sale will run from Nov. 25 through Dec. 2, allowing golfers to purchase tee times on any three of FGI’s 21 courses for 50 percent off

What better way to say, ‘Happy Holidays’ to the golfer in your life than a three-round trip to Myrtle Beach purchased at 50 percent off?” — Justin Binke, FGI

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, US, November 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyrtleBeachGolfTrips.com and MBN.com , the Grand Strand’s leading package providers, are offering golfers 50 percent off spring tee times when purchasing a three-round package during a special Black Friday sale.The holiday sale will run from Nov. 25 through Dec. 2, allowing golfers to purchase tee times on any three of Founders Group International’s 21 courses for 50 percent off. The special includes tee times before 8:30 a.m. and after 1 p.m. from March 1 through June 7, providing players access to some of Myrtle Beach’s best courses at savings that would put a smile on the face of the Grinch himself.Included among FGI’s 21 courses are the Resort Course at Grande Dunes, Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, King’s North at Myrtle Beach National and TPC Myrtle Beach.“The Black Friday sale at MyrtleBeachGolfTrips.com and MBN.com is the perfect way for golfers to begin the holiday shopping season,” said Justin Binke, director of sales and marketing at Founders Group International. “What better way to say, ‘Happy Holidays’ to the golfer in your life than a three-round trip to Myrtle Beach purchased at 50 percent off?”The sale will allow players to book tee times during Myrtle Beach’s peak spring season when weather and course conditions are ideal. Players still dealing with dreary weather in other parts of the country can head to the Golf Capital of the World to enjoy 75-degree days and good times on and off the course.Founders Group International, Myrtle Beach’s leading golf course operator, provides the best combination of quality and value in all of golf travel. Grande Dunes, which has five holes that play along Intracoastal Waterway, TPC, the long-time home course of PGA Tour superstar Dustin Johnson, and King’s North, the iconic Arnold Palmer design, have all been ranked among America’s top 100 public courses.Pawleys and Long Bay, a pair of Jack Nicklaus designs, are among the area’s most popular layouts, and historic Pine Lakes Country Club was Myrtle Beach’s first course. FGI’s family of courses have the ability to meet the needs of any golf group, magnifying the appeal of the company’s Black Friday sale.For more information, go to www.MyrtleBeachGolfTrips.com or www.MBN.com About Founders Group InternationalFounders Group International (FGI) is the foremost golf course owner-operator company in the Southeastern United States. Formed in 2014 through various purchases and the 2015 acquisition of National Golf Management, FGI owns and operates 22 golf courses (423 holes) in and around Myrtle Beach, S.C., America's seaside golf capital.Those courses include Pine Lakes Country Club, the "granddaddy" of Myrtle Beach area courses; TPC Myrtle Beach, host site of the 2019 NCAA Division I men's golf regional and Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship; and Grande Dunes Resort Club, home of the Grande Dunes Golf Performance Center.FGI administers www.MBN.com , a leader in online tee time bookings, as well as package outlet Myrtle Beach Golf Trips. With the help of Golf Insider's 100 percent player-generated course ranking system, thousands of golfers plan and assemble their ideal golf itineraries through FGI's assets, including "top-100 caliber" courses Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, King's North at Myrtle Beach National Golf Club, and more than 80 other Myrtle Beach area courses.More information about Founders Group International is available at www.foundersgroupinternational.com www.mbn.com or MyrtleBeachGolfTrips.com.



